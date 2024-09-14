Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

14 September 2024

Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff
Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Meghan Markle has been nicknamed “Duchess Difficult” and described as a “dictator in high heels” by staff, according to a US report.





Those working around the Duchess of Sussex are said to be “terrified” of her while a source, who is reportedly close to the pair, describes Harry as an “enabler”.

This comes just weeks after the couple’s new chief of staff Josh Kettler was understood to have quit after only three months, having previously been described as the ideal person to "guide" the Duke of Sussex "through his next phase".

The source told The Hollywood Reporter: “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice.

"They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”

Those working around the Duchess of Sussex are reportedly 'terrified' of her while Harry is said to be an 'enabler'
Picture: Alamy

The publication claimed that “noisy tantrums and angry 5am emails” had earned Meghan the title of “Duchess Difficult”.

One source said: “She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders.

"I’ve watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

This comes ahead of Harry’s 40th Birthday on Sunday for which he is said to be heading off on a “lads’ holiday” with his closest mates”.

Harry’s 40th Birthday is on Sunday for which he is said to be heading off on a 'lads’ holiday'
Picture: Alamy

In 2021, Buckingham Palace investigated claims Meghan bullied two female royal aides “out of the household” while the couple's former communications secretary wrote in a leaked email from 2018: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.”

Meghan denounced the claims as a “calculated smear campaign” against her with the probe concluding in 2022 without the results ever being released.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff 'quits after only three months' as the pair prepare for Colombia tour

Read more: Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

The Hollywood Reporter last year said the couple’s “sanctimonious bubble” was burst by a “savage” episode of South Park which mocked their demands to be given privacy while desperately seeking attention from the public.

Sources close to the Sussexes described the most recent Hollywood Reporter ­article as “ill-informed” while their representatives declined to comment on the story.

