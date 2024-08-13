Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff 'quits after only three months' as the pair prepare for Colombia tour

Harry and Meghan during their trip to Nigeria. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan's new chief of staff is understood to have quit after only three months.

Josh Kettler was appointed as Harry and Meghan's chief of staff earlier this year, with him said have been the ideal person to "guide" Harry "through his next phase".

Mr Kettler joined the prince during his recent trip to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

He was also a key figure on the Sussexes' three-day visit to Nigeria.

However, barely three months after taking the position, Mr Kettler is understood to have quit.

"Josh Kettler is no longer working for them," a source told the Daily Mail.

It comes just before Harry and Meghan are due to embark on their 'quasi-royal tour' of Colombia.

Harry and Meghan in July. Picture: Getty

The pair are said to have lost 18 members of staff since they married in 2018, with at least nine quitting since their move to the US.

A former member of staff told the paper: "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance.

"These aren't employees they had just found off the streets.

"Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments."

During their upcoming Colombia trip, Harry and Meghan will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress”.

Francia Márquez, Colombia’s vice president, said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”