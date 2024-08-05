'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the launch of the Parents’ Network, an initiative designed to support families whose children have been harmed by social media.

After a two-year pilot programme, the initiative is now available to parents in the UK, US and Canada.

The scheme looks to challenge social media giants, demanding they do more to protect children.

The Parents’ Network site reads: “We, The Parents’ Network, Say ‘No More’.“No More” blaming families.

“‘No More’ allowing social media companies to prioritize profit over our children’s safety.

“‘No More’ watching our youth suffer. The time for change is now. And it begins with us. Use your voice. Join our campaign. For our children. For your children. For all children.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their goal of making social media safer for children as well as helping parents who have lost their kids when they spoke to CBS on Sunday.

"We always talk about in the olden days, if kids are under your roof, you know what they are up to. At least they're safe,” Meghan said.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy

"But now, they could in the next room, in a tablet or phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their life".

The interview marked Meghan's first alongside her husband since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In that interview, she revealed she had harboured thoughts of taking her own life during her time living in London as a working member of the Royal Family.

“When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey—certainly part of mine—is being able to be really open about it,” Meghan said, looking back on those emotions.

“I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.

"So if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them, not assume the appearance is good, not assume everything is okay, then I'll take that.”

The Duchess said she hopes sharing her mental health struggles "save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good."

The interview is Meghan's first alongside her husband since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The Parents Network comes as part of a wider effort by the Sussexes to shed light on the risks social media poses to children.

“Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing,” Meghan told CBS.

“But all you wanna do as parents is protect them. So, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.” Adding to this, Harry said: "At this point we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”