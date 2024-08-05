'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

5 August 2024, 16:31 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 16:32

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the launch of the Parents’ Network, an initiative designed to support families whose children have been harmed by social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a two-year pilot programme, the initiative is now available to parents in the UK, US and Canada.

The scheme looks to challenge social media giants, demanding they do more to protect children.

The Parents’ Network site reads: “We, The Parents’ Network, Say ‘No More’.“No More” blaming families.

“‘No More’ allowing social media companies to prioritize profit over our children’s safety.

“‘No More’ watching our youth suffer. The time for change is now. And it begins with us. Use your voice. Join our campaign. For our children. For your children. For all children.”

Read more: Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their goal of making social media safer for children as well as helping parents who have lost their kids when they spoke to CBS on Sunday.

"We always talk about in the olden days, if kids are under your roof, you know what they are up to. At least they're safe,” Meghan said.

Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. Picture: Alamy

"But now, they could in the next room, in a tablet or phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their life".

The interview marked Meghan's first alongside her husband since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In that interview, she revealed she had harboured thoughts of taking her own life during her time living in London as a working member of the Royal Family.

“When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey—certainly part of mine—is being able to be really open about it,” Meghan said, looking back on those emotions.

“I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.

"So if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them, not assume the appearance is good, not assume everything is okay, then I'll take that.”

The Duchess said she hopes sharing her mental health struggles “save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good.”

The interview is Meghan's first alongside her husband since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
The interview is Meghan's first alongside her husband since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The Parents Network comes as part of a wider effort by the Sussexes to shed light on the risks social media poses to children.

“Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing,” Meghan told CBS.

“But all you wanna do as parents is protect them. So, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.” Adding to this, Harry said: "At this point we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man in front of a monitoring screen

Wall Street tumbles as fears about slowing US economy worsen

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Head shot of man with sunglasses and riding hat

Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso removed from athletes village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles 'hits out' at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots

Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Four countries now warn citizens against travel to the UK amid riots and 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

Latest News

See more Latest News

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit