Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Eric Trump has branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'spoiled apples' and said his father would 'happily send them back' to the UK if he is reelected back to the White House.

Before launching his blistering attack on the Sussexes, Trump said his father, the former president and Republican nominee, was a strong ally of the UK and praised the other Royals.

"There will be no better ally in the United Kingdom than Donald Trump, I truly mean that," he said. "He loves this nation he loves this country...he's going to be the greatest president for the West the U.K.'s ever seen."

He claimed the Trump family had long-standing relationships with members of the royal family before setting his sights on now California-based Meghan and Harry.

"You can happily have those two back. We’ll happily send them back from America. You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure if you want them anymore,’ he said, speaking to GB News.

"We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own… You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."

Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings, September 9, 2022. Picture: Alamy

His father Donald Trump has also been an outspoken critic of the Sussexes, previously saying in 2020, after their move to the US that he was "not a fan".

The former president said Meghan was "very disrespectful" to the Royals and Queen Elizabeth II.

Eric Trump was asked whether his father would consider making Prince Harry's American visa documentation public if he was reelected president after the Royal revealed that he had a history with illegal drugs in his memoir Spare. Applicants must state that they have no past use of illegal drugs on some visa types.

But Eric Trump said he would not address the claim specifically, adding: "What I can tell you is my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I.

"My mom [the late Ivana Trump] knew so many of them for years, I think you probably know that, had a great relationship with Diana and everyone else."

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands upon arrival at the government house in Lagos Nigeria, May 12. Picture: Alamy

Just last year Donald Trump challenged Meghan to a debate as he criticised her relationship with the Royals.

When asked whether he would sit down with Harry and Meghan, Trump said “set it up”, adding: "Let’s go do something. I’d love to debate her. I would love it."

He went on to accuse her off treating the late Queen with “disrespect” and said he "didn’t like" the fact the couple "were getting US security when they came here".

In the lead up to Trump's 2016 election win, Meghan spoke out against Trump, saying she found the 77-year-old "divisive" and "misogynistic". She said she would move to Canada if he beat Hillary Clinton.

Addressing Meghan's relationship with the royals last year, Trump told talk show host Hugh Hewitt: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. I became very friendly with the Queen. She was an incredible woman.

“I think it’s not a good situation going on with the two of them, but I didn’t know that they don’t like me. Somebody mentioned it might be possible. They wouldn’t be the only ones.”

He later added: "I disagree so much with what they’re doing."