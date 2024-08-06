Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as vice president running mate

US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024, and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, DC, July 3, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Kamala Harris has picked Tim Walz as her running mate ahead of November's presidential running, AP reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The much-anticipated announcement comes just one day after Harris officially secured the Democratic.

She is expected to officially confirm Walz as her running mate in a video later today.

Walz is a former educator and member of the US Army National Guard.

This decision ends intense speculation over who the Democratic candidate would pick to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance in November.

A Midwestern governor, Walz is known for enacting an ambitious agenda in his state, including abortion reform aid to families.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly were also in the running to be named Harris' VP candidate after the Democratic party threw its support behind her in the wake of Joe Biden's decision to pull out of the race.

Tim Walz has gone viral in recent weeks for branding Donald Trump and JD Vance as "weird".

"He's just a strange, weird dude," Walz branded Trump during a fundraising event.

The Democrats have embraced this line of attack, with it becoming a central part of their campaign against the Republicans.

Unlike Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania, Minnesota is a comfortable Democrat state, but its proximity to the crucial battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan could help decide the election.

Minnesota Governor Walz Highlights New Gun New Legislation. Picture: Getty

Mr Walz has been branded the most progressive VP in history by some commentators, pointing to his sweeping abortion reform and the decision to provide free school meals at state colleges.

When asked if this could pose a risk to his electability, the Minnesota Gov. joked: "What a monster!

"Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn. Women are making their own healthcare decisions."

Former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has hailed the decision to pick Walz.

"Tim Walz is wonderful, and she had many good choices among the six and certainly among the two - [I'm a] big fan of Governor Shapiro," Pelosi said on Tuesday.

"He's a heartland of America Democrat," she added.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is more critical of the decision, branding Walz “Dangerously Liberal” and declaring he would "unleash HELL ON EARTH.”

Mr Walz spent around 20 years in the Army National Guard, taught in a high school and has coached football.

He led Minnesota through to 2020 George Floyd protests, calling in the National Guard to quell disorder.