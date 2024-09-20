Exclusive

Former popstar Holly Valance says kids call Nigel Farage 'uncle Nige' as she reveals £100k Reform UK donation

20 September 2024, 16:43

Former popstar Holly Valance has told LBC that her children call Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “uncle Nige”
Former popstar Holly Valance has told LBC that her children call Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “uncle Nige”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Former popstar Holly Valance has told LBC that her children call Reform UK leader Nigel Farage “uncle Nige”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While attending Reform’s party conference in Birmingham, the Australian actress also revealed she has donated about £100,000 to the Clacton MP's party.

It was reported in June that she contributed to Reform raising £1.5 million within days of Farage being announced as party leader ahead of the 2024 general election.

Despite winning just 1% of the parliamentary seats, Reform attracted 14% of the votes with roughly 4 million members of the electorate backing the party.

Valance now lives in the UK with her billionaire property developer and Tory Party donor husband Nick Candy
Valance now lives in the UK with her billionaire property developer and Tory Party donor husband Nick Candy. Picture: Alamy

Talking at the conference, Valance also fueled speculation over whether she would run for parliament for Reform at the next general election after she was tipped to stand against Tory Party chairman Richard Holden in Basildon & Billericay this time around.

She told GB News: “If at some point over the next five years, that becomes more realistic then I'd revisit that. But right now I'm just supporting from the sidelines.

"It's something that I think is an incredibly serious, important job. It was not right for me at the time.

"It would be better to represent perhaps my area, where I know how the community lives, where the crime is, where the things are that aren't working for our community.”

Read more: Nigel Farage not doing in-person surgeries 'for security reasons' and holding Zoom meetings with constituents instead

Read more: Row erupts over Farage constituency surgeries after he told LBC the public ‘will flow through door with knives'

The former neighbours star revealed she donated around £100,000 to Reform UK
The former neighbours star revealed she donated around £100,000 to Reform UK. Picture: Alamy

Valance, 40, known for her role as Felicity “Flick” Scully, has previously expressed her support for the Conservatives but changed allegiance to Reform this year and reportedly held a fundraiser for Farage earlier this month.

She has praised Liz Truss, backed Jacob-Rees Mogg for prime minister and has more recently become the UK poster girl for Donald Trump's bid to retake the White House.

The actress hosted an exclusive fundraiser in London in June for the former president, where ticket prices started at $10,000 (£7,800) and dinner cost $50,000

Ahead of the fundraising event near the Chelsea embankment, Farage said: "It's a Holly party. You can guarantee it’s going to be enormous fun."

Valance, who now lives in the UK with her billionaire property developer and Tory Party donor husband Nick Candy, told GB News earlier this year that "everyone starts as a lefty", but "wakes up... then realise what crap ideas they all are”.

Valance has also expressed her support for Donald Trump
Valance has also expressed her support for Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Farage came in for criticism ahead of the party conference amid a row which erupted on Thursday over his decision to not hold any in-person constituency surgeries.

Farage told LBC on Friday that for “security reasons” he will be doing all meetings over Zoom and not holding any in-person surgeries in Clacton-on-Sea.

He confirmed to Nick Ferrari he is not doing in-person constituency surgeries in Clacton-on-Sea because he’s been advised by the Speaker's Office not to for security reasons.

Farage told Ferrari that he was not prepared to allow “the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets.”

But the Speaker's Office and Parliament's security team dismissed his claims, saying they have no recollection of telling Mr Farage that he should not hold in-person surgeries in his constituency.

Farage told LBC on Friday that for “security reasons” he will be doing all meetings over Zoom
Farage told LBC on Friday that for “security reasons” he will be doing all meetings over Zoom. Picture: Alamy

Sources said neither would have advised any MP not to hold a surgery because this would interfere with their democratic duties, but would instead be offered security advice on how measures could be taken to ensure their safety.

There is no record of such advice ever having been given to Farage, it is understood, in contrast to his claim earlier on Thursday that he had been told by the Speaker's Office not to hold physical surgeries.

However, the Clacton MP has doubled down on his claims, with his spokesperson telling LBC: “Nigel has been advised against holding in person surgeries by the Parliamentary Security Department and the Home Office until physical measures have been put in place that ensure the safety of him, his staff and the general public”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Premier Giorgia Meloni meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer will 'no longer accept donations to pay for clothes'

People and rescuers gather at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

At least nine killed and 60 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut

Netherlands Stabbing

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Rotterdam suspected of terrorist motive

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s military says its strike on Beirut killed senior Hezbollah official

Exclusive
Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Secret permission for Ukraine to fire missiles inside Russia could be given in the coming weeks

Chocolate Bars

Iconic chocolate bar to return after a generation away

This photo shows a house where a Hungarian company that allegedly manufactured pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria is headquartered in Budapest

Woman whose firm linked to exploding pagers ‘under Hungarian protection’

Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah

Top Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut, IDF says

APTOPIX Election 2024 Harris

Kamala Harris focusing on personal stories as she campaigns on abortion rights

New York City-based banker Renata Rojas delivered a harrowing testimony about the mission on the fourth day of a two-week public hearing

'This was never sold as a Disney ride': OceanGate mission specialist speaks out at hearing over Titan submersible

Liam Elms was jailed for the manslaughter of Paul Lavery

Liverpool man jailed for killing disabled uncle in drunken rage and attacking emergency workers who came to help him

View of the theatre marquis at the world premiere of Pixar's "Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles

Disney facing fresh homophobia row after sources allege Inside Out 2 was made to be 'less gay'

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Body found in search for missing TV personality Katherine Watson

Sky Glass customers have said a software update had 'bricked' their TVs

Fury as Sky Glass customers complain their TVs won’t turn on and they've been 'bricked'

Titanic Tourist Sub

Titan passenger tells of aborted mission after craft ‘began spinning around’

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Beirut hit by ‘targeted’ Israeli strike after Hezbollah launches 140 rockets

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Hezbollah fires 140 rockets after Israeli bombing attack

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search.

Channel 4 reality star missing as police grow 'increasingly concerned for her welfare' amid desperate search
Fire is being exchanged between Israel and Hezbollah

Hezbollah launches barrage of 140 rockets into Israel as IDF strike on Beirut 'kills 8'

The former subpostmaster and campaigner has criticised the GLO (Group Litigation Order) scheme

Sir Alan Bates slams government 'flimflam artists' for dragging out compensation for victims of Post Office scandal
Mohamed Al Fayed's 65,000 acre Balnagown Castle estate

Police in Scotland investigated claim Mohamed Al Fayed carried out sex attack at Highland estate
Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves 'will press ahead with winter fuel payment cut' despite £10 billion Bank of England windfall
Jess Phillips said that Serco could be fined after some prisoners released early were not fitted with electronic tags

Security company Serco could face penalties after some prisoners released early not tagged, minister tells LBC
Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 and Vision Pro go on sale around the world

Lengthy queues snake from Apple stores as iPhone 16 goes on sale around the world

Telegram logo

Ukraine bans Telegram app on state devices due to Russian security threat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit