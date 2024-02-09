Exclusive

Mother, 39, collapsed under her coat and died after seven-hour wait at crowded A&E

9 February 2024, 08:32 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 08:49

A woman was discovered covered in her own vomit and urine after a fatal brain haemorrhage.
A woman was discovered covered in her own vomit and urine after a fatal brain haemorrhage. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley and Connor Hand

A mother-of-two collapsed and died after having suffered a fatal haemorrhage at a crowded A&E department, LBC has learned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 39-year-old had been waiting for at least seven hours at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham before she was discovered unconscious under a coat.

'Shocked' staff at A&E have said they believe the long waiting times at the department may have contributed to her death.

The woman first attended A&E in the late hours of January 19 complaining of a severe headache.

She was triaged and observed three times by nurses and while her case was escalated, she was not seen by a doctor before being discovered.

When the mother was eventually called to see a doctor, she failed to respond multiple times, so it was assumed that she had left due to the duration of her wait.

She died on January 22, a few days after she had been transferred to intensive care.

A source with knowledge of the hospital claimed that the A&E department can have as many as 80 patients waiting at any one time and that wait times can be as long as 14 hours.

The hospital declined a request to comment but has since launched an internal investigation to identify the circumstances surrounding the mother's death.

Former NHS trust chairman Roy Lilley told LBC that the case is likely to be “escalated”.

“What will happen now is that the medical director will start an internal inquiry. My guess is they will also bring in an independent doctor from another hospital or maybe one of the royal colleges to look at the processes and protocols to see what happened.

“It will be escalated. It is a reportable event. It will go forward to NHS England and they may well want a further independent inquiry. On top of that, the woman will be subject to a coroner’s inquiry.”

Read more: Homeless thief who snatched dummies from babies' mouths because he was 'never weened from soothers' is jailed

Read more: Parents of teen who posed as oligarch's son before falling from Thames apartment criticise police over investigation

It comes as new figures released on Thursday show the extent of pressure on A&E departments in the UK, with the data showing that the number of patients waiting for more than 12 hours in England rose by almost 25% in January.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, which oversees Queen’s Medical Centre, is currently being investigated by midwife Donna Ockenden for more than 1,700 cases of possible harm to newborn babies and mothers at the trust’s maternity wards.

A police investigation into potential failings is set to be launched later this year.

In its most recent assessment, the independent regulator of health and social care in England, the Care Quality Commission, said Queen’s Medical Centre “requires improvement”, including for its urgent and emergency services.

Lilian Greenwood, the Labour MP for Nottingham South, told LBC that she agreed the death of the mother was “a disturbing incident” and welcomed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Ms Greenwood, who is also a shadow minister, said that “her thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the mother of two”. 

Dr Keith Girling, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time.

“An investigation, which will involve the family, will now take place and until this has been concluded, we are unable to comment further.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Switzerland Train Hostages

Iranian armed with axe killed by police after seizing hostages on Swiss train

A British skier died heading down the Pas de Chavanette

Briton killed in fall on one of the world’s 'most difficult' and steepest ski slopes

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes kill nine as Biden calls Israel’s approach to war ‘over the top’

Horner faces his grilling on Friday

Red Bull sends Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to secret location for lawyer grilling in late U-turn

Pakistan Elections

Sharif’s party has edge in Pakistan’s delayed election results

Biden Classified Documents

President Biden insists his ‘memory is fine’ after critical report

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Nevada caucuses as remaining rival skips the vote

Pakistan Elections

Election result delayed amid reports of victories for Imran Khan supporters

Joe Biden is an 'elderly man' with 'poor memory'

Joe Biden insists 'my memory is fine' then mixes up Egypt and Mexico after report says he forgot when son died

Russia Putin Interview

Putin urges Washington to recognise Moscow’s interests in Ukraine

Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un says he has no desire for diplomacy with South Korea

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'

Predators manipulating parents online to get to their children, police have warned

Predators are manipulating parents online to get to their children, police warn

Vladimir Putin has given his first interview in several years

Bill Clinton 'suggested Russia join NATO', Putin claims in bombshell interview, as he blames Boris for ongoing war

President Biden visits the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

Joe Biden’s memory ‘poor’ says report raising questions about his age

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mutant wolves living in the wasteland of the Chernobyl disaster appear to be evolving the ability to fight cancer

Mutant wolves living in Chernobyl disaster are evolving ability to fight cancer

Biden Classified Documents

Joe Biden ‘wilfully’ retained classified documents but ‘should not be charged’

Aerial view of the volcano erupting north of Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

US Supreme Court seems poised to reject efforts to kick Trump off 2024 ballot

Joe Biden is an 'elderly man' with 'poor memory'

Joe Biden forgot when his son Beau died and when he was vice president, investigators say in missing files report
The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to reject a state judicial decision disqualifying Donald Trump from running for the presidency

US Supreme Court signals ballot disqualification doubt over Donald Trump running for presidency
Jam Master Jay

Judge rejects defence request for mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Michelle O'Neill has said Gaza should not become a 'graveyard for international law'.

‘Let’s not make Gaza a graveyard for international law’, Northern Ireland’s FM says as she calls for ceasefire
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr

‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles
King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit