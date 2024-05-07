'My heart is broken into a million pieces’: Game of Thrones star dies aged 74 as devastated husband pays tribute

7 May 2024, 23:48 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 23:58

Ian Gelder has died aged 74.
Ian Gelder has died aged 74. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Game of Thrones actor Ian Gelder has died aged 74 just five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

His partner of more than 30 years and fellow actor, Ben Daniels, announced his death in a post on social media on Tuesday evening.

Sharing a picture of the pair at Christmas, The Crown actor Daniels wrote: “It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1.07pm.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.

“He was my absolute rock and we’d been partners for more than 30 years. If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday.

“He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever.

“He was remarkable and will be so missed. This pic was taken at Christmas time after I’d got him out of hospital and even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through.

“Rest well my sweet Chianni. Xxxx”

Gelder and Daniels had been together since 1993 after they met during a production of Joe Orton's Entertaining Mr Sloane.

Gelder landed the role of Kevan Lannister, the younger brother of Lord Tywin (Charles Dance), for the first season of Game Of Thrones.

After a three year absence, he reprised his role in seasons five and six.

During his decades-long career, Gelder also starred as Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children Of Earth, as well as guest starring as Charles, the Librarian scholar in His Dark Materials and Zellin in Doctor Who.

Gelder was a stalwart of the screen and stage during his career.

His credits include roles in TV series London's Burning and Agatha Christie's Poirot, while he had numerous credits in productions in London's West End and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre.

