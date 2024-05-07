Elite male-only members club votes to let women join for first time in 193-year history

7 May 2024, 20:18 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 20:57

The Garrick Club has a long list of prestigious members
The Garrick Club has a long list of prestigious members. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

An elite all-male members club - which was founded in 1831 - has voted to allow women to join as members after 193 years of just men.

During a private meeting at The Garrick club, a two-hour debate was held over whether should be permitted to join the nearly 200-year-old club.

The vote was passed 59.98% in favour of allowing women to join.

Only members were permitted to attend the meeting on Tuesday, which saw hundreds gather in the club’s pink and green striped tie in the Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden on Tuesday.

General view of the Garrick Club in Covent Garden.
The Garrick Club is located in Covent Garden. Picture: Getty

Prominent members include King Charles and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, as well as former England football manager Roy Hodgson and actors Stephen Fry and Brian Cox.

Sir Richard Moore, the head of MI6, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and several judges previously resigned from the club.

It came amid controversy over the release of a list with about 60 names of the club’s most influential members.

