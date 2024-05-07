Donald Trump 'swears at Stormy Daniels' as adult film star testifies in court that she 'spanked' him in his pyjamas

7 May 2024, 18:55 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 19:12

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has been seen mouthing an expletive at Stormy Daniels after the adult film star made lurid claims about their previous relationship in court.

Ms Daniels took to the stand to testify in the hush money trial of Mr Trump in a New York court on Tuesday.

Mr Trump is on trial accused of covering up hush money paid to Ms Daniels to stop her revealing their relationship.

She said she met the businessman at a golf tournament in 2006. "He was as old or older than my father," she said.

Ms Daniels said that Mr Trump's bodyguard invited him to have dinner with the business tycoon, who would go on to be elected US president in 2016.

She wasn't interested but later agreed, and went to meet him at his suite, where he greeted her in "silk or satin pajamas". He then got changed into a suit and they went for dinner.

Stormy Daniels in 2007
Stormy Daniels in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Ms Daniels said they talked about a range of issues, including his marriage and her work in the adult film industry.

She said that he claimed he didn't even sleep in the same room as his wife Melania.

As Mr Trump heard this in court, he shook his head.

Ms Daniels also said that he showed her a magazine with his face on it. She recalled telling him off, saying: ""Are you always this arrogant and pompous? You don't even know how to have a conversation."

She also said she spanked him with the magazine.

Donald Trump in corut
Donald Trump in corut. Picture: Getty

Trump was seen in court mouthing the word "bull****" as Ms Daniels making the lurid claim.

They then went to Mr Trump's hotel room after dinner, she said. She went to the bathroom and came out with the intention to leave - but he was sitting on the bed in his boxers and a T-shirt.

She recalled: "I felt the blood leave my hands and my feet almost like if you stand up too fast.

"I thought, 'Oh my god, what did I misread to get here?'

"At first, I was just startled, like a jump scare. I wasn't expecting someone to be there, especially minus a lot of clothing."

Judge fines Trump for contempt and raises threat of jail in hush money trial

Ms Daniels claimed that she made to leave, but he stood up and blocked the way to the door, although she said that he did not threaten her physically or verbally.

They then had unprotected sex, Ms Daniels claimed. Mr Trump denies having sex with Ms Daniels.

She said the sex was "brief" but Mr Trump said they should get together again, calling her "honeybunch" as a term of endearment.

They met several times in the future, with Ms Daniels claiming that she felt the relationship could be good for her career.

In the final weeks of Trump's 2016 Republican presidential campaign, his then-lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels 130,000 US dollars to keep quiet about the alleged sexual encounter.

Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 7 2016, publication of the never-before-seen 2005 Access Hollywood footage in which he boasted about grabbing women's genitals.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

He spoke with Mr Cohen and Hope Hicks, his campaign's press secretary, by phone the next day as they sought to limit damage from the tape and keep his alleged affairs out of the press.

Mr Cohen paid Daniels after her lawyer at the time, Keith Davidson, indicated she was willing to make on-the-record statements to the National Enquirer or on television confirming a sexual encounter with Trump.

National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard alerted Pecker and then, at Pecker's direction, told Mr Cohen that Daniels was agitating to go public with her claims, prosecutors said.

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with the hush money payments but has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The trial, the first of his four criminal cases to come before a jury, is expected to last another month or more.

Holly LeGresley leaving Worcester Magistrates' Court

Brit woman dubbed ‘The Immolator’ admits to part in monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

