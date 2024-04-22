Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

22 April 2024, 21:09 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 21:10

Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial
Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial. Picture: Ala

By Christian Oliver and Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump orchestrated a 'criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election', a New York court has heard at the start of the president's hush money trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump - whose lawyers maintain he has done "nothing illegal" - said it was a "sad day for America" as he addressed reporters outside the courthouse after calling for "America-loving" protesters to gather outside the building.

The former president and presumptive Republican nominee for the presidency is accused of falsifying business records to pay porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

New York prosecutors claimed Trump, his then lawyer Michael Cohen, and gossip magazine publisher David Pecker worked together to bury stories that they feared would detail his 2016 presidency race against Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump awaiting the start of proceedings at Manhattan criminal court
Donald Trump awaiting the start of proceedings at Manhattan criminal court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'Conspiracy theorist' who set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial has died, police confirm

Read More: From a man who meditates every morning to a corporate lawyer: The 12 jurors who will decide Donald Trump's fate

At the heart of the allegations against Trump is a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and personal fixer, to prevent her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump from surfacing in the final days of the race.

Prosecutors say Trump obscured the true nature of such payments in internal business documents.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels, and his lawyers argue that the payments to Mr Cohen were legitimate legal expenses.

He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Matthew Colangelo, for the prosecution for the government said in his opening statement said the money was paid “at the defendant’s direction and he did it to influence the presidential election”.

“Donald Trump orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election. Then he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again,” Colangelo told the jury.

“You’ll see in his own words about how he feared all this could hurt him among female voters. It was election fraud, pure and simple.”

It comes as Trump said outside the court that his supporters had been "rudely and systematically shut down" while pro-Palestinian activists "basically do whatever they want".

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: “America Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left.

"Free Speech and Assembly has been ‘CHILLED’ for USA SUPPORTERS. GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST.

"RALLY BEHIND MAGA [MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN] . SAVE OUR COUNTRY! 'THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF'."

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

It comes after a man set himself on fire outside the courthouse in protest last week.

Maxwell Azzarello, from St Augustine in Florida, could be seen kneeling with his hands behind his head as horrified onlookers screamed out on Friday.

He was standing in the designated protest area for Mr Trump's supporters when the incident occurred, the NYPD said.

He doused himself with a liquid at around 1.30pm local time before setting himself alight.

Azzarello was believed to have been burning for around three minutes as people rushed over to douse him with a fire extinguisher and bat away the flames.

Emergency responders took him away on a stretcher and he later died from his injuries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebel Wilson claims a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy in her upcoming memoir.

Rebel Wilson says member of the Royal family 'invited her to drug-fuelled orgy' in upcoming bombshell memoir

Tom Holland has given an update on Spider-Man 4

'We have a legacy to protect': Tom Holland breaks silence over Spider-Man 4 progress

Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden will send Ukraine weapons once Senate approves aid package, says Zelensky

Exclusive
The events manager at The Black Dog remained tight-lipped on the specifics but admitted they have a 'blonde regular'.

The Black Dog pub referenced in Taylor Swift song ‘does have a certain blonde regular’, admits events manager

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Brian Field

Schoolboy murderer Brian Field dies behind bars 50 years after he abducted and killed child

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s £140m bond settled with cash promise

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Exclusive
Calls for Sir Mark Rowley to resign are 'nonsense', LBC has been told.

Calls for Met Chief Mark Rowley to resign are ‘nonsense and dangerous’, antisemitism tsar tells LBC after protest row

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

China Floods

Heavy rainstorms kill four people in southern China

Pakistan Iran

Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Donald Trump has called for people to protest outside court

Donald Trump calls for 'America-loving' protesters to gather outside court as hush money trial begins

Peter Kay was due to open the Co-op Live Arena this Tuesday and Wednesday

Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer

Spanish holiday resort popular with Brits announces pools WILL be open for tourists this summer
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand
Milan is banning takeaway food and drink after midnight

Milan to ban pizza and ice cream after midnight in crackdown on late-night reveller chaos

Train strikes will take place from 7 May until 9 May

Train drivers from 16 rail companies to strike in May Bank Holiday week

Anthony Albanese

Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC

Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC 'on medical advice'

Former model Irena Stoynova almost died after trying to treat her cancer with a diet of juice, boiled herbs and special teas

Cancer patient who tried to cure disease with juice diet and holistic therapies almost died after refusing chemotherapy
Terry Anderson and his daughter Sulome

Terry Anderson, reporter held captive in Lebanon for years, dies aged 76

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday

Mushroom poison murder suspect makes special request from behind bars in second court appearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit