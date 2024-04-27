Rageh Omaar rushed for medical treatment after viewers' alarm as he fell ill on TV and stumbled over words

Rageh Omaar. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rageh Omaar is receiving medical treatment after falling ill while presenting television, sparking concerns from viewers.

Omaar, 56, was hosting the News at 10 programme on ITV on Friday night when he struggled to read the news bulletins.

It is unclear what happened to him, but the broadcaster later said he was being cared for.

"We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar's wellbeing," a spokesperson said.

"Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care.

"He thanks everyone for their well wishes."

I hope rageh Omaar is doing okay after watching this on itv pic.twitter.com/gNBbF7PAEx — Danny (@doglab) April 26, 2024

The programme was also pulled from the schedules for the channel to be broadcast on an hour delay, telling viewers that they were "temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service".

Omaar appeared to stumble over his words during the 30-minute programme, with viewers quick to voice their concern.

One said: "If he's ill they have a duty of care to him, if he was under the influence they have a responsibility to the viewers.

"Seriously hope he is OK because that was tough to watch."

A second said: "What happened to him, is he ok & why didn't they take him off air?"

A third viewer added: "I thought he was just having problems with the auto cue but I hope he's feeling better."

Omaar is an award-winning journalist who rose to prominence during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.