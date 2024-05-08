TSB to close 36 branches and axe 250 jobs in fresh shake-up - is your local affected?

TSB is closing 36 more branches. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

TSB is closing 36 of its branches and axing 250 jobs as part of a business shake-up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The job cuts will be in the fraud operations department of the bank and central operations as well as staffing in the branches earmarked for closure.

The closures will start in September this year and continue through to May next year.

A spokesman for TSB said: "The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.

"We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before."

Read more: Millionaire Brewdog boss quits 17 years after co-founding pub group

Read more: NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to shut 48 more branches this year - is your local on the list?

TSB will only have 175 branches across the UK after the closures.

Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a "grave mistake".

"These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network," regional officer Andy Case said.

Which TSB branches are closing?

2024:

Alloa - September 19

Bedworth - September 3

Birmingham, Pype Hayes - September 26

Bridlington - September 12

Buxton - September 10

Carmarthen, Blue Street - September 17

Cwmbran, General Rees Square - September 18

Dovercourt - September 5

Edinburgh, Leith - September 17

Felixstowe - September 10

Frome - September 19

Glasgow, Cardonald - September 25

Glasgow, Castlemilk - September 24

Haddington - September 5

Hounslow - September 4

Lerwick - September 10

Leven - September 18

London, Bethnal Green - September 11

London, Clapham - September 12

Longton - September 11

Manchester, Middleton - September 12

Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain - September 18

Peterhead - September 25

Sheerness - September 24

Stornoway - September 3

Torquay, St Marychurch - September 25

Whitehaven - September 4

2025: