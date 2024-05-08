Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
TSB to close 36 branches and axe 250 jobs in fresh shake-up - is your local affected?
8 May 2024, 13:07 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 13:10
TSB is closing 36 of its branches and axing 250 jobs as part of a business shake-up.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The job cuts will be in the fraud operations department of the bank and central operations as well as staffing in the branches earmarked for closure.
The closures will start in September this year and continue through to May next year.
A spokesman for TSB said: "The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services.
"We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before."
Read more: Millionaire Brewdog boss quits 17 years after co-founding pub group
Read more: NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to shut 48 more branches this year - is your local on the list?
TSB will only have 175 branches across the UK after the closures.
Trade union Unite said the decision by the UK high street lender was a "grave mistake".
"These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network," regional officer Andy Case said.
Which TSB branches are closing?
2024:
- Alloa - September 19
- Bedworth - September 3
- Birmingham, Pype Hayes - September 26
- Bridlington - September 12
- Buxton - September 10
- Carmarthen, Blue Street - September 17
- Cwmbran, General Rees Square - September 18
- Dovercourt - September 5
- Edinburgh, Leith - September 17
- Felixstowe - September 10
- Frome - September 19
- Glasgow, Cardonald - September 25
- Glasgow, Castlemilk - September 24
- Haddington - September 5
- Hounslow - September 4
- Lerwick - September 10
- Leven - September 18
- London, Bethnal Green - September 11
- London, Clapham - September 12
- Longton - September 11
- Manchester, Middleton - September 12
- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain - September 18
- Peterhead - September 25
- Sheerness - September 24
- Stornoway - September 3
- Torquay, St Marychurch - September 25
- Whitehaven - September 4
2025:
- Amble - May 2025
- Aylsham - May 2025
- Banff - May 2025
- Bedlington - May 2025
- Bude - May 2025
- Crook - May 2025
- Flint - May 2025
- Tenbury Wells - May 2025
- Whitchurch - May 2025