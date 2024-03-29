NatWest and the Royal Bank of Scotland to shut 48 more branches this year - is your local on the list?

The banking group confirmed 48 more branch closures for this year. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The NatWest group has confirmed that 48 more bank branches will be shut this year in another blow to UK high streets.

The announcement means that the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and NatWest, which are all part of the same banking group, will be closing 79 branches across the country in 2024.

NatWest will shut an additional 47 branches, while RBS will shut just one.

It comes after earlier this month Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland announced plans to shut down dozens more high street branches across the country.

In January it was announced that 189 branches from several other banks, including NatWest, Barclays and Halifax, would be closing later this year.

Banks and building societies have started to disappear from high streets in a bid to cut costs as more people move to online banking.

NatWest said on its website that banking has “changed dramatically in recent years”, adding that there has been an “increased demand” for mobile and online services.

It also said the average counter transactions had dropped by 60% over a four-year period, dating from January 2019 to January 2023.

The closures will begin to take effect this July and continue until October. Only one branch has not had a closure date confirmed.

Full list of closures

NatWest

Andover - 9 Bridge Street, SP10 1BD. (28 August 2024)

Barking - 32 East Street, IG11 8EU. (11 July 2024)

Barkingside - 133 High Street, IG6 2AJ. (25 July 2024)

Beaconsfield - 1 Penn Road, HP9 2PU. (30 July 2024)

Beckenham - 41 High Street, BR3 1DA. (3 September 2024)

Bracknell - 5 High Street, RG12 1DH. (4 September 2024)

Chadwell Heath - 27 High Road, RM6 6QD. (1 August 2024)

Cosham - 69 - 73 High Street, PO6 3DA. (18 July 2024)

Dover - 25 Market Square, CT16 1NG. (16 July 2024)

East Grinstead - 15 London Road, RH19 1AJ. (20 August 2024)

Eltham - 65 Eltham High Street, SE9 1YS. (20 August 2024)

Farnborough - 31 – 37 Victoria Road, GU14 7NR. (15 October 2024)

Gravesend - 30 King Street, DA12 2XX. (14 August 2024)

Hackney - 20 Amhurst Road, E8 1JW. (7 August 2024)

Havant - 23 West Street, PO9 1EU. (12 September 2024)

Larkfield - 718 London Road, ME20 6AN. (10 July 2024)

London - 250 Bishopsgate, EC2M 4AA. (5 September 2024)

London - 69 Baker Street, W1U 6AT. (15 August 2024)

London - 159 Rushey Green, SE6 4BJ. (21 August 2024)

London - 332 High Holborn, WC1V 7PA. (23 July 2024)

London - 88 Station Road, E4 7BB. (TBC)

London - 120-122 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 5BA. (27 August 2024)

London - 5 Central Circus, NW4 3LA. (29 August 2024)

London - 490 Holloway Road, N7 6JB. (8 August 2024)

London - 567 Kingsbury Road, NW9 9EP. (10 July 2024)

London - 46 Notting Hill Gate, W11 3HZ. (16 October 2024)

London - 26 Spring Street, W2 1JA. (7 August 2024)

London - 1 Abbey Road, NW10 7YQ. (24 July 2024)

London - 18 Cromwell Place, SW7 2LB. (17 October 2024)

London - 54 Streatham High Road, SW16 1BZ. (6 August 2024)

London - 106 Finchley Road, NW3 5JN. (31 July 2024)

Muswell Hill - 190 The Broadway, N10 3SD. (6 August 2024)

Norbury - 1393 London Road, SW16 4AL. (23 July 2024)

Paddock Wood - Station Road, TN12 6EP. (11 July 2024)

Petersfield - 4 High Street, GU32 3JF. (11 September 2024)

Rainham - 70 - 74 High Street, ME8 7JH. (24 July 2024)

Ramsgate - 53 High Street, CT11 9AG. (8 August 2024)

Rustington - 154 The Street, BN16 3DA. (25 July 2024)

Slough - 118 High Street, SL1 1JH. (12 September 2024)

Southall - Unit NCG1, Western International Market, UB2 5XA. (5 September 2024)

Staines - 67 High Street, TW18 4PU. (3 September 2024)

Upper Edmonton - 104 - 110 Fore Street, N18 2XA. (4 September 2024)

Wallington - 27 Woodcote Road, SM6 0LH. (10 September 2024)

West Wickham - 33 High Street, BR4 0LR. (22 August 2024)

White City - Unit 2050, Westfield Shopping Centre, W12 7GE. (13 August 2024)

Woking - 1 High Street, GU21 6BG. (21 August 2024)

Worcester Park - 93 Central Road, KT4 8DZ. (22 August 2024)

RBS