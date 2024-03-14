Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 53 more high street branches this year - is your local on the list?

14 March 2024, 13:03 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 13:07

Another 53 high street bank branches are set to close.
Another 53 high street bank branches are set to close. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Three major banking groups have announced they will be closing another 53 high street branches this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland have announced plans to shut down dozens more high street branches across the country in another blow to customers.

It comes after it was announced in January that 189 branches from several other banks, including NatWest, Barclays and Halifax, would be closing later this year.

Banks and building societies have started to disappear from high streets in a bid to cut costs as more people move to online banking.

Lloyds has now confirmed it will close an additional 21 branches, Halifax will shut 22, and Bank of Scotland will be closing 10.

It will affect sites across England, Wales and Scotland.

Lloyds Bank will shut another 21 branches.
Lloyds Bank will shut another 21 branches. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers that are concerned about accessing face-to-face services as more high street banks close can access “mobile branches” in some areas.

However, this service will only be available until May 2024 and does not offer cash or counter services. They are typically set up on specific dates and times every month.

Some other banks offer mobile banking services by bringing a bus to local areas and offer the usual services that would be available at a physical branch.

Basic banking services will still be available for customers affected at their nearest Post Office.

Full list of branches affected

Lloyds

  • 445 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury England NW9 9DX - 03/07/2024
  • 55 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
  • 6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road Newquay England TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024
  • 8 Ock Street Abingdon England OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024
  • 14 High Street Cardigan Wales SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024
  • Church Street Malpas England SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024
  • 50 High Street Ross-on-Wye England HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024
  • 75 Cheap Street Sherborne England DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025
  • 13 St Thomas Centre Exeter England EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024
  • 210 Commercial Road London England E1 2JR - 06/08/2024
  • 24 Bondgate Within Alnwick England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
  • 2 Silver Street Ilminster England TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024
  • 125 High Street Marlborough England SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024
  • 13-14 Cornmarket Thame England OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024
  • Unit 3, 20 Market Place Wokingham England RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024
  • 63-67 Newland Avenue Hull England HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025
  • 44 St Peters Avenue Cleethorpes England DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024
  • 40 The Square Market Harborough England LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024
  • 4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road Wolverhampton England WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024
  • 139-141 Barnsley Road South Elmsall England WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025
  • L7 Church Street Clitheroe England BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024
Halifax will close 22 branches.
Halifax will close 22 branches. Picture: Alamy

Halifax

  • 5 Great Darkgate Street Aberystwyth Wales SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024
  • 14 Canon Street Aberdare Wales CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024
  • 4 Cross Street Abergavenny Wales NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024
  • 73 York Road York England YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025
  • 26 Bondgate Within Alnwick England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025
  • 3/3A High Street Andover England SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024
  • 20 High Street Biggleswade England SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024
  • 10 High Street Cosham England PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024
  • 38 The Parade Exmouth England EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024
  • 3 The Bridge Frome England BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024
  • 10 Victoria Place Haverfordwest Wales SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024
  • 53 High Street Keynsham England BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025
  • 186 High Road Loughton England IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024
  • 4/8 Longfield Centre Prestwich England M25 1AY - 05/09/2024
  • 31 High Street Redhill England RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024
  • 1 King Street Saffron Walden England CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024
  • 30/34 High Street Sheffield England S1 2GE - 09/07/2024
  • 84 North Street Sudbury England CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024
  • 61 Main Street Garforth England LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024
  • 49 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025
  • 67 Baxtergate Whitby England YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025
  • 88 High Street Midsomer Norton England BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024

Bank of Scotland

  • 29 Low Street Banff Scotland AB45 1AU - 30/07/2024
  • Main Street Bridge of Weir Scotland PA11 3ED - 01/07/2024
  • 21 East Church Street Buckie Scotland AB56 1EX - 01/08/2024
  • 5 The Square Ellon Scotland AB41 9JB - 10/09/2024
  • 23 Bloomgate Lanark Scotland ML11 9EZ - 13/08/2024
  • 9 Abbeygreen Lesmahagow Scotland ML11 0HD - 12/08/2024
  • 26 John Wood Street Port Glasgow Scotland PA14 5HX - 10/09/2024
  • 1 High Street Renfrew Scotland PA4 8QJ - 04/07/2024
  • 13 Common Green Strathaven Scotland ML10 6AQ - 03/12/2024
  • Civic Realm Leisure Centre, 27 Cowglen Road Pollok Scotland G53 6EW - 03/07/2024

