Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 53 more high street branches this year - is your local on the list?

Another 53 high street bank branches are set to close. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Three major banking groups have announced they will be closing another 53 high street branches this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland have announced plans to shut down dozens more high street branches across the country in another blow to customers.

It comes after it was announced in January that 189 branches from several other banks, including NatWest, Barclays and Halifax, would be closing later this year.

Banks and building societies have started to disappear from high streets in a bid to cut costs as more people move to online banking.

Lloyds has now confirmed it will close an additional 21 branches, Halifax will shut 22, and Bank of Scotland will be closing 10.

It will affect sites across England, Wales and Scotland.

Lloyds Bank will shut another 21 branches. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers that are concerned about accessing face-to-face services as more high street banks close can access “mobile branches” in some areas.

However, this service will only be available until May 2024 and does not offer cash or counter services. They are typically set up on specific dates and times every month.

Some other banks offer mobile banking services by bringing a bus to local areas and offer the usual services that would be available at a physical branch.

Basic banking services will still be available for customers affected at their nearest Post Office.

Full list of branches affected

Lloyds

445 Kingsbury Road Kingsbury England NW9 9DX - 03/07/2024

55 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

6 Chesterton Place, Chester Road Newquay England TR7 2RU - 04/12/2024

8 Ock Street Abingdon England OX14 5AP - 24/07/2024

14 High Street Cardigan Wales SA43 1JW - 27/06/2024

Church Street Malpas England SY14 8NX - 20/08/2024

50 High Street Ross-on-Wye England HR9 5HJ - 02/12/2024

75 Cheap Street Sherborne England DT9 3BD - 16/01/2025

13 St Thomas Centre Exeter England EX4 1DF - 05/08/2024

210 Commercial Road London England E1 2JR - 06/08/2024

24 Bondgate Within Alnwick England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

2 Silver Street Ilminster England TA19 0DL - 14/08/2024

125 High Street Marlborough England SN8 1LU - 25/11/2024

13-14 Cornmarket Thame England OX9 2BN - 02/12/2024

Unit 3, 20 Market Place Wokingham England RG40 1AP - 08/07/2024

63-67 Newland Avenue Hull England HU5 3BG - 14/01/2025

44 St Peters Avenue Cleethorpes England DN35 8HL - 05/12/2024

40 The Square Market Harborough England LE16 7PA - 04/12/2024

4 Three Tuns Parade, Stafford Road Wolverhampton England WV10 6BA - 11/09/2024

139-141 Barnsley Road South Elmsall England WF9 2AA - 16/01/2025

L7 Church Street Clitheroe England BB7 2DD - 07/08/2024

Halifax will close 22 branches. Picture: Alamy

Halifax

5 Great Darkgate Street Aberystwyth Wales SY23 1DE - 29/07/2024

14 Canon Street Aberdare Wales CF44 7AP - 29/07/2024

4 Cross Street Abergavenny Wales NP7 5EH - 05/08/2024

73 York Road York England YO24 4LL - 15/01/2025

26 Bondgate Within Alnwick England NE66 1TD - 15/01/2025

3/3A High Street Andover England SP10 1LJ - 25/07/2024

20 High Street Biggleswade England SG18 0JL - 31/07/2024

10 High Street Cosham England PO6 3BZ - 01/07/2024

38 The Parade Exmouth England EX8 1RF - 07/08/2024

3 The Bridge Frome England BA11 1AR - 02/07/2024

10 Victoria Place Haverfordwest Wales SA61 2LR - 08/08/2024

53 High Street Keynsham England BS31 1DS - 14/01/2025

186 High Road Loughton England IG10 1DW - 19/08/2024

4/8 Longfield Centre Prestwich England M25 1AY - 05/09/2024

31 High Street Redhill England RH1 1RG - 22/08/2024

1 King Street Saffron Walden England CB10 1HE - 26/06/2024

30/34 High Street Sheffield England S1 2GE - 09/07/2024

84 North Street Sudbury England CO10 1RF - 12/08/2024

61 Main Street Garforth England LS25 1AF - 02/07/2024

49 Market Place Wetherby England LS22 6LN - 13/01/2025

67 Baxtergate Whitby England YO21 1HB - 14/01/2025

88 High Street Midsomer Norton England BA3 2DE - 21/08/2024

Bank of Scotland