Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?

9 February 2024, 18:52

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches.
At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The major bank is set to close more of their branches over the next few months in another setback for the high street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barclays will be closing 16 sites across England, two in Wales, one in Scotland, and one in Ireland as soon as May.

Branches in London, Liverpool and Livingston will also be affected.

Read more: Barclays axes 5,000 jobs worldwide in bid to cut costs for 2024

Read more: Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' additional damages in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers

This setback comes just two weeks after Barclays said it would be shutting 20 branches in April.
This setback comes just two weeks after Barclays said it would be shutting 20 branches in April. Picture: Alamy

The full list of Barclays branches that will be shutting:

  • Dewsbury, England - May 9
  • Rhyl, Wales - August 9
  • Bangor, Wales - May 10
  • Livingston, Scotland - May 10
  • Bangor, Northern Ireland - May 17
  • Halifax, England - August 16
  • Keighley, England - August 9
  • Boston, England - May 10
  • London, England - November 11
  • London, England - May 10
  • Wembley, England - May 17
  • Hornchurch, England - May 17
  • Streatham, England - May 17
  • Evesham, England - May 15
  • Leicester, England - July 19
  • Fulham Broadway, England - May 23
  • London, England - August 9
  • Brentwood, England - May 31
  • London, England - September 6
  • Oldham, England - May 24
  • Northampton, England - August 9
  • Liverpool, England - May 17
Barclays will be closing 16 sites across England, two in Wales, one in Scotland, and one in Ireland as soon as May.
Barclays will be closing 16 sites across England, two in Wales, one in Scotland, and one in Ireland as soon as May. Picture: Alamy

This setback comes just two weeks after Barclays said it would be shutting 20 branches in April.

The banking giant has announced nearly 200 branch closures in recent years, as only 10 per cent of transactions take place face-to-face; more and more customers are shifting to online banking and using apps.

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches..

A Barclays spokesperson said: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pod

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Election Explainer

Pakistan’s former PM says he will seek coalition government after trailing rival

Fahnen, BASF, Carl-Bosch-StraBe, Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland

BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

Social Media Children Nevada

Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

Israel War Reemerging Rifts

Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground invasion

Kaydon Prior (left) and Jason Curtis (right) stabbed Harrison Tomkins (middle) to death.

Man guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend's new lover in 'brutal' attack - as friend charged for encouraging stabbing

Spain Europe Farmers

Farmers in Spain, Italy and Poland stage further protests over EU policies

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi jumped off a bridge into the River Thames and drowned, police believe

Exclusive
Kerry Pentecost had to wait for five hours in A&E after an ambulance failed to turn up when she had a heart attack.

Mother suffers sudden heart attack and ambulance didn’t turn up - before she waited five hours in A&E

Earns PepsiCo

PepsiCo profits up as charges fade but sales slip after price rises

Germany Far Right

German far-right politician to go on trial for alleged use of a Nazi slogan

This planned evacuation comes, despite the US warning that the assault would be a "disaster".

Israeli PM Netanyahu orders evacuation of Rafah ahead of expected ground offensive 'to defeat last Hamas stronghold'

Iran

Meta removes Instagram and Facebook accounts for Iran’s leader

A migrant has died after climbing on top of a Eurostar train.

Migrant electrocuted in 'human fireball' after climbing on top of Eurostar at Gare du Nord 'in bid to flee to UK'

Denmark Scandinavia Royals

Denmark’s king and queen to visit Scandinavian monarchies on first foreign tour

Clarke hit Helen nine times with a hammer and covered her with flammable liquid.

Husband, 80, who murdered 'loving, kind and courageous' wife, 77, in car fire to die in jail

Latest News

See more Latest News

The victim was "bitten in the face" by a 'Bully type' dog

Woman in hospital after being 'bitten in the face' by 'Bully type' dog

The flight was delayed due to an issue with the seats.

Passengers’ fury as BA flight ‘almost grounded’ because seats were too comfy

Space Station Private Crew

Astronauts return to Earth after private space station trip

Space Station Private Crew

Astronauts return to Earth after private space station trip

Hunters Way, Uckfield

Woman arrested after mum, 38, and two children rushed to hospital following 'poisoning' at home
Israel Palestinians

Israeli bombs target Rafah as Biden calls Israel’s approach ‘over the top’

Although this sounds unsavoury, the bags have been designed to make the collection as dignified as it can be.

'Our mountains have begun to stink': Everest climbers now made to bring poo bags on hike to 'flush' away waste woes
CORRECTION Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Azerbaijan Election

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev wins by a landslide in ‘restrictive’ election

Japan Seiji Ozawa

Acclaimed Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies aged 88

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit