Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The major bank is set to close more of their branches over the next few months in another setback for the high street.

Barclays will be closing 16 sites across England, two in Wales, one in Scotland, and one in Ireland as soon as May.

Branches in London, Liverpool and Livingston will also be affected.

This setback comes just two weeks after Barclays said it would be shutting 20 branches in April.

The full list of Barclays branches that will be shutting:

Dewsbury, England - May 9

Rhyl, Wales - August 9

Bangor, Wales - May 10

Livingston, Scotland - May 10

Bangor, Northern Ireland - May 17

Halifax, England - August 16

Keighley, England - August 9

Boston, England - May 10

London, England - November 11

London, England - May 10

Wembley, England - May 17

Hornchurch, England - May 17

Streatham, England - May 17

Evesham, England - May 15

Leicester, England - July 19

Fulham Broadway, England - May 23

London, England - August 9

Brentwood, England - May 31

London, England - September 6

Oldham, England - May 24

Northampton, England - August 9

Liverpool, England - May 17

This setback comes just two weeks after Barclays said it would be shutting 20 branches in April.

The banking giant has announced nearly 200 branch closures in recent years, as only 10 per cent of transactions take place face-to-face; more and more customers are shifting to online banking and using apps.

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches..

A Barclays spokesperson said: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence through our Barclays Local network, live in over 300 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our banking pod

"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."