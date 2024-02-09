Prince Harry awarded "substantial" additional damages in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers

9 February 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 9 February 2024, 13:32

Prince Harry and his barrister David Sherborne (right) at a previous High Court hearing
Prince Harry and his barrister David Sherborne (right) at a previous High Court hearing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Duke of Sussex has settled the remaining parts of his phone hacking claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, his barrister has told the High Court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Sherborne, acting for Prince Harry, said Mirror Group Newspapers will pay Harry "a substantial additional sum by way of damages" as well as his legal costs.

In a statement today outside court delivered by his lawyer, Prince Harry said: “I believe in the positive change it will bring for all of us. It's the very reason why I started this, and why I will continue to see it through to the end."

Harry said the Mirror group has now “finally conceded” the rest of his claim.

“Everything we said was happening at Mirror group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the court ruled in its extremely damning judgement.”

"In light of all this, we call again for the authorities to uphold the rule of law and to prove that no one is above it”.

An MGN spokesperson said: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised."

In December, Harry was awarded £140,600 after the judge found that 15 of 33 articles selected for examination at trial were the product of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering. The court threw out a remaining 17 cases.

