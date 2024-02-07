Prince Harry 'would have gladly met with Prince William' but spends night 'in London hotel' instead

Harry would have accepted a meeting with William, it has been claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry would have "gladly" accepted a meeting with Prince William - but has instead spent the night in a London hotel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal flew back to the UK from California to be with King Charles after the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

He is said to have enjoyed a "warm" meeting with his father at Clarence House before the King flew to Sandringham.

But it was reported there were no plans for the feuding brothers to reunite.

"The duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the duke would have gladly accepted it," a source close to Harry said.

William is focused on caring for Princess Kate after her abdominal surgery, which led to her staying at the London Clinic, where the King also underwent prostate treatment before tests revealed his cancer.

Harry did not stay at a royal residence, having lost Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Reports suggest he has stayed at a luxury hotel.

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

Any chance of patching things up with his brother would appear small as he is not expected to remain in London for long.

He left Meghan and their two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, back in Montecito after the King called him to share his diagnosis.

The Sussexes are expected to be in Canada next week to mark a year until the Invictus Games arrives there.

William, meanwhile, is due to take part in an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning and then appear at a London Air Ambulance gala.

The Palace has not revealed what form of cancer the King has, nor what treatment he is receiving.

He is said to be doing well, with one source telling The Sun that you "wouldn't know something was wrong" if you didn't know him.