Prince Harry 'would have gladly met with Prince William' but spends night 'in London hotel' instead

7 February 2024, 05:32

Harry would have accepted a meeting with William, it has been claimed
Harry would have accepted a meeting with William, it has been claimed.

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry would have "gladly" accepted a meeting with Prince William - but has instead spent the night in a London hotel.

The royal flew back to the UK from California to be with King Charles after the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

He is said to have enjoyed a "warm" meeting with his father at Clarence House before the King flew to Sandringham.

But it was reported there were no plans for the feuding brothers to reunite.

"The duke's primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the duke would have gladly accepted it," a source close to Harry said.

William is focused on caring for Princess Kate after her abdominal surgery, which led to her staying at the London Clinic, where the King also underwent prostate treatment before tests revealed his cancer.

Harry did not stay at a royal residence, having lost Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Reports suggest he has stayed at a luxury hotel.

Royal expert explains why Harry and Meghan's 'American media life' is failing

Any chance of patching things up with his brother would appear small as he is not expected to remain in London for long.

He left Meghan and their two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, back in Montecito after the King called him to share his diagnosis.

The Sussexes are expected to be in Canada next week to mark a year until the Invictus Games arrives there.

William, meanwhile, is due to take part in an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning and then appear at a London Air Ambulance gala.

The Palace has not revealed what form of cancer the King has, nor what treatment he is receiving.

He is said to be doing well, with one source telling The Sun that you "wouldn't know something was wrong" if you didn't know him.

British workers will soon need to work until the age of 71, experts claim amid UK's aging population

British workers will soon need to work until the age of 71, experts claim amid UK's aging population
Farmers gathered outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg for a protest

EU scraps pesticide proposals in another concession to protesting farmers

Joanne Gillibrand said the comments were 'utterly heartbreaking'

Mum's fury after Warwickshire councillor asked if 'something in the water' had increased child special needs cases
Toby Keith

Country music singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies aged 62

Britain could join a European defence effort, a German MEP has said

'EU should create joint defence effort with UK, because US won't always defend against Russia', German MEP says
Next week's by-election will be a 'tipping point' for the Tories, Nadine Dorries has predicted

Tories losing next week's by-election will be 'tipping point' for 'seismic' election defeat, Nadine Dorries tells LBC
Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Footballer Dani Alves faces second day of sexual assault trial in Barcelona

Navy personnel walk past overturned and charred cars in Chile

Hundreds still missing following wildfires in Chile

Hamas has given a 'generally positive' response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal and releasing remaining Israeli hostages, Qatar's prime minister has announced

Hamas 'generally positive' over Gaza ceasefire proposal and hostage release, Qatar says

The government is set to pay dentists to take on NHS patients

Dentists to be paid £20,000 to take on NHS patients in plan to tackle 'dental deserts'

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

There are 'no plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry

'No plans for reconciliation' between William and Harry as brothers 'won't meet' after King Charles' cancer diagnosis
King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far

King Charles' cancer diagnosis: everything we know so far as Harry rushes home and William and Camilla to step up
A sombre-looking Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House this afternoon as he rushes to be at his father King Charles' side after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis

Harry appears sombre as he arrives at Clarence House to be at father King Charles' side amid shock cancer diagnosis

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

