Scotland's new leadership team: SNP's John Swinney sworn in as First Minister, with Kate Forbes named deputy

John Swinney named Kate Forbes his deputy First Minister. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

John Swinney has been sworn in as the new First Minister of Scotland in a ceremony in Edinburgh, with Kate Forbes named as deputy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Swinney - who is the seventh First Minister - appointed Kate Forbes as his deputy, after she chose not to run in the SNP leadership race.

He said the former finance secretary would play a "significant part" in his government.

Ms Forbes replaces Shona Robison as second in command. Ms Robison remains in the Cabinet, although her role has yet to be announced.

Ms Forbes said: "I am deeply honoured to accept John's invitation to be his Deputy First Minister.

"This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in Cabinet, I know the duty that all ministers have to reflect the Government's priorities and the missions that drive them.

"I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country."

Mr Swinney said: "I am very pleased to appoint Kate as Deputy First Minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.

"She is an immensely talented politician and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth."

Kate Forbes arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh on May 8. Picture: Getty

Earlier, appearing before Scotland's most senior judge, Mr Swinney was granted his official title - First Minister and Keeper of the Scottish Seal at the event at the Court of Session.

The new SNP leader succeeded Humza Yousaf after his shock resignation from the position at the end of last month.

Read more: John Swinney elected new first minister by Scottish Parliament after becoming SNP leader

John Swinney takes the oath as he was sworn in. Picture: Alamy

He appeared before Scotland's most senior judge at the ceremony in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

The 60-year-old won the SNP leadership contest on Monday after no other challenger put themselves forward for the top job.

He was backed by 64 MSPs, with his nearest rival Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross picking up 31.

It came just eight days after Yousaf announced he was stepping down, after his decision to terminate the powersharing agreement the SNP had with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood left him facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Yousaf formally tendered his resignation to King Charles last Tuesday.

Read more: Rachel Reeves says she 'won’t be queuing up to join' the Garrick Club after it ends its men-only rule

John Swinney, with his wife Elizabeth Quigley, after he was voted by MSPs to be Scotland's next first minister. Picture: Alamy

After a quarter century at Holyrood, Mr Swinney assumed the highest office in the land.

He was among the historic first intake of MSPs when the Scottish Parliament reconvened after 292 years in May 1999.

The ex-MP represented the constituency of former North Tayside Constituency until 2011. Since then, he has been MSP for Perthshire North.

As well as serving as deputy first minister between 2014 and 2023, he has also held ministerial portfolios for education, Covid recovery and finance.

Read more: Green Party's Siân Berry quits London Assembly just three days into the job