Green Party's Siân Berry quits London Assembly just three days into the job

Berry, who is also running to be an MP in Brighton at the next General Election, stepped aside on Tuesday just three days into the job, replaced by Zoë Garbett. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Green Party member Siân Berry has stepped aside just three days after being elected to the London Assembly in the UK's local elections.

Berry is running to replace Caroline Lucas as Green MP in her Brighton Pavilion constituency at the next general election.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, came just three days into the job.

The Green Party member was elected as a councillor for Hackney following Thursday's local election and ran as the recent Mayoral candidate in 2008, 2016 and 2021.

She's being replaced by fellow Green Party candidate Zoë Garbett.

Berry had previously voiced that she would “keep representing the people of London” until the general election.

It comes just days after the party was marred by yet more controversy, after a councillor shouted 'Allahu Akbar' after his election and said Palestinians had the right to 'fight back' after the October 7 attacks.

Garbett, who previously worked in the National Health Service (NHS), will join fellow Green Party members Zack Polanski and Caroline Russell to complete the Assembly term.

It comes as Labour MP Jess Phillips criticised the councillor following her decision to step aside.

"This is a terrible thing to do," wrote Phillips on X.

In a statement following the announcement, Berry said: “Zoe has shown how much of a difference she will make in City Hall, listening to Londoners and bringing their voices into the political debate.

"That’s why she needs to be in this job as soon as possible. She is already brilliant councillor and will be a brilliant Assembly Member for Londoners.”

Berry was re-elected to City Hall, alongside her two fellow Green Party members, on Saturday.

This is a terrible thing to do https://t.co/LYw2eivbne — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 7, 2024

As part of the vote, the party received just 11.6 per cent of the overall vote - only enough to get their top three candidates elected.

Following the announcement, replacement councillor Garbett said: “I am excited to join the Assembly and get to work for Londoners.

"There is so much to do improve the quality of our lives in London, stand up for people on the margins and hold the Mayor to account.”

Following Ms Berry’s resignation, Ms Garbett is permitted to automatically replace her, with no by-election required.