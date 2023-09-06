Exclusive

Five people fall ill every day after swimming in Britain's polluted waters, as Feargal Sharkey reveals own brush with death

6 September 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 6 September 2023, 08:56

Five people a day fall ill after swimming in the UK's waters, with Feargal Sharkey contracting Weil's Disease
Five people a day fall ill after swimming in the UK's waters, with Feargal Sharkey contracting Weil's Disease. Picture: Alamy/Supplied

By Connor Hand

Five people per day have contracted waterborne diseases after swimming in the UK’s polluted seas, rivers and lakes, according to new data obtained by LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the start of 2023, the campaign group Surfers Against Sewage has received 1,142 sickness reports from people complaining of various ailments following a dip in Britain’s waters - already representing a 60% increase on the previous twelve-month period. Illnesses cited include gastroenteritis, Weil’s disease and a legion of skin, nose, eye and ear infections.

The shocking figures come as environmental campaigner and former lead singer of the Undertones Feargal Sharkey revealed to LBC that he was "24 hours from leaving this mortal coil" as a result of a bout of Weil’s disease.

The government and industry firms have faced significant pressure in recent years over the state of Britain’s waters: 824 sewage spills occurred daily across the course of 2022, and companies such as Thames, Wessex and Southern Water have drawn criticism for illegally discharging sewage on days where there was no rainfall.

As a result, the issue of water cleanliness has become an increasingly important political battleground ahead of next year’s general election. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer recently accused the government of "having its head in the sand" over sewage discharge at Britain’s beaches; campaigners, meanwhile, have consistently voiced concerns about the consequences of such leaks for the health of families attempting to enjoy a day at the seaside.

Read more: Michael Gove planning to rewrite water pollution rules in bid to boost housebuilding

Read more: 'People really should know better': MP gets sent faeces over water pollution debate as Tory attacks 'taunts and jibes'

Many of the UK's bodies of water are very polluted
Many of the UK's bodies of water are very polluted. Picture: Alamy

Mum-of-two Debbie Campbell became ill after jumping into a polluted river in 2021. Recounting the experience to LBC, she described how a swim in what she thought was a "lovely, special place" resulted in her being bed-bound for four days.

She said: "I was mindful, I looked around and everything seemed to be fine and then as I was swimming, I started to get a smell of sewage and it was quite gooey underneath my feet. I didn’t like that at all… When I got home and had a shower, I could smell sewage coming off my skin.

"I just didn’t feel right at all in myself. The next day, I was throwing up for the first of three or four days; I had diarrhoea and couldn’t hold any food down.

"I was in bed for pretty much four days… with what I experienced, I just don’t allow my children into rivers."

Debbie Campbell became ill after jumping into a polluted river in 2021
Debbie Campbell became ill after jumping into a polluted river in 2021. Picture: Supplied
Ms Campbell’s illness inspired her to abandon her career as a model and focus on campaigning for cleaner rivers
Ms Campbell’s illness inspired her to abandon her career as a model and focus on campaigning for cleaner rivers. Picture: Supplied

Ms Campbell’s illness inspired her to abandon her career as a model and focus on campaigning for cleaner rivers, a cause long championed by Mr Sharkey, whose name has become synonymous with the issue of water pollution.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Sharkey recalled how his bout of Weil’s disease left doctors fearing for his life.

He said: "I still have the words ringing in my ears from my last day as an outpatient during the process of recovering from Weil’s disease: [the consultant said] 'Feargal, you were probably 24 hours away from leaving this mortal coil'".

"That’s the impact that kind of disease can have and that’s the kind of impact that this government’s policy - and that failure of regulation - has.

"It is just desperate that people simply now have to question whether they want to do something as innocent as swimming in a local river."

Feargal Sharkey has long campaigned against water pollution
Feargal Sharkey has long campaigned against water pollution. Picture: Alamy

For Mr Sharkey, the question of how to tackle these problems lays in the enforcement of existing legislation.

He said: "Water companies have a statutory obligation to build and maintain sewage systems capable of effectively dealing with the contents of those sewers - that’s what the law says and that’s what they signed up to… what the government needs to do is enforce the law as it stands and make these companies compliant with it.”

In response to LBC’s investigation, the industry body Water UK highlighted that companies have promised to invest £10bn over the course of the next decade in what they describe to be "the biggest transformation of our sewers since the Victorian era", with bathing waters to be "prioritised and among the first to receive funding."

A spokesperson for Water UK said: "We recognise that we now need to do the same for our rivers and inland bathing areas and are proposing to invest £10 billion – a tripling current levels – in the biggest transformation of our sewers since the Victorian era. As part of this, bathing waters will be prioritised and among the first to receive funding."

Water campaigner Feargal Sharkey calls for public inquiry into Thames Water

But for Steve Reed, who was appointed as Labour’s new shadow environment secretary earlier this week, the issue of water pollution is far from abating.

He said: "It’s absolutely shocking that people going out in the water in the summer are getting ill because the government has failed to properly protect our waterways from the kind of filth and effluent that we are seeing pumped into them; it’s entirely unacceptable that this situation seems to be getting worse rather than improving.

"Labour would toughen up the regulatory system, make sure that we have automatic fines to punish law-breaking companies - a much quicker way to get in revenue which can then be used to invest to ensure mandatory monitoring is taking place."

Last night, a source close to the Environment Secretary Therese Coffey questioned the effectiveness of Labour's plan to issue automatic fines, pointing out that whilst this might see penalties being levied more quickly, it could result in less severe punishments than when water companies are subjected to a full investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits have been lapping up the last bit of sunshine of the summer

Heatwave to bring soaring temperatures across UK - but how hot will it be where you live?

Grant Shapps said Putin is training schoolchildren to fight in Ukraine. Main image shows a Ukrainian soldier training in Norway

'Isolated' Putin has begun 'training Russia's schoolchildren to use guns and grenades,' Defence Secretary says

Air Canada plane

Airline apologises for booting off passengers who complained of vomit on seats

A partially submerged catamaran

Sailors rescued in Coral Sea after sharks attacked boat heading to Australia

Five people died when the cable snapped on the funicular cable car at the resort in Bali

Five killed as steel cable on glass lift snaps at Bali resort

The Wagner Group has been declared a terrorist organisation

Wagner Group to be declared terrorist organisation by the UK

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

The crash happened in October 2018

'I've no idea what's going on': Chilling final words of hero pilot as he fought to stop Leicester City helicopter crash

China Great Wall

Workers arrested for making shortcut through Great Wall of China

Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

United Nations Congo

Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official

Pop star Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Game of Thrones star wife Sophie Turner

Mel Stride is aiming to get more people back into work

Disabled people out of work urged to get remote jobs, as ministers aim to cut benefits bill

The move to overturn an onshore wind farm ban doesn't go far enough, campaigners say

'There are still hurdles to navigate': Government plan to overturn ban on onshore wind farms slammed as 'not far enough'

The decision to make nitrous oxide a Class C drug could backfire, an expert warned

Nitrous oxide ban could backfire as people made seriously ill from the gas may put off going to hospital, expert warns

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Ex-Proud Boys leader gets 22 years for part in US Capitol riot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Donelan said the companies could face 'humongous' fines for breaking the rules

Social media giants must block under-13s or be hit with 'humongous' penalties, minister says
Danelo Cavalcante

Authorities expand search area for killer who escaped prison

Floodwater covers a car and the yards of houses in Milina village, Pilion region, central Greece, on Tuesday

At least seven dead after severe rainstorms trigger flooding across Europe

The Challenger 2 tank was destroyed

British Challenger tank in Ukraine 'blown up after hitting a Russian mine'

United Airlines planes at San Francisco airport

United Airlines ‘fixes glitch that briefly held up all its departing flights’

Mohan Muruganantharajah

Hero pilot dies after trying to rescue children stuck in Brecon Beacons

Sir Richard said the armed forces have been shredded

'We've shredded our armed forces': Ex-MI6 chief declares Britain is not properly defended amid threat from Russia
United Airlines planes at San Francisco airport

United Airlines flights resume after equipment outage

Marina Rivers was criticised for her swim

'I'm a little mermaid': Influencer sparks fury by swimming in deadly banned cave

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled

Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as new report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit