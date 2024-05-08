Teacher, 30, tucks pink baby’s bonnet into her trousers as she arrives at court accused of ‘grooming’ schoolboy

8 May 2024, 13:23 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 13:47

Rebecca Joynes was pictured with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers.
Rebecca Joynes was pictured with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

By Jenny Medlicott

A maths teacher accused of becoming pregnant by a teenage boy while she was on bail for allegedly having sex with a pupil arrived at court with a baby’s bonnet tucked into her trousers.

Rebecca Joynes, 30, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

Joynes arrived at court on Wednesday in a white blouse with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her black trousers.

It is the second day in a row she has taken the bonnet to court, as she was also pictured with the pink bonnet tucked into the trousers of her outfit on Tuesday.

Joynes is said to have groomed her first alleged victim, Boy A, by buying him a £345 Gucci designer belt and then taking him to her then flat in Salford, Greater Manchester, where they allegedly had sex twice.

A police investigation followed as the defendant was suspended by her school and later she told police that no sexual activity had taken place.

She was subsequently bailed on condition she have no unsupervised contact with anyone aged under 18.

It is the second time she's arrived at court with the baby's bonnet.
It is the second time she's arrived at court with the baby's bonnet. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail
The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers.
The pink baby bonnet was pictured tucked into her trousers. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Joe Allman said Boy A went on to attend court and answer questions from Joynes's barrister in a recorded cross-examination.

Mr Allman went on: "The case was then adjourned to await the rest of the trial but in the meantime it turned out that Ms Joynes had been in a fairly long-term sexual relationship with another of her 15-year-old pupils.

"In due course (Boy B) gave his own account.

"He said Ms Joynes was his teacher, that they were in contact while she was suspended and that he went to her flat when he was 15.

"They kissed and then after he turned 16 they struck up a full sexual relationship from she which ended up pregnant to his very great shock because she had told him she couldn't get pregnant because she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

"So remarkably and, in all honesty quite brazenly, this was all happening while Ms Joynes was on bail to this court.

"Of course she can't deny that sexual relationship because she became pregnant with (Boy B's) child and she had (Boy B's) child.

"Instead this time she claims the sexual activity didn't start until he was over 16 and she had been finally dismissed from the school." Mr Allman said Boy A told police that Joynes had given him 10 of the 11 digits of her phone number and "challenged him" to guess the remaining digit.

She went on to suggest he stay over at her flat, said Boy A, who "at first thought she was joking", the court was told.

Joynes picked him up in her white Audi near to his home and stopped off at a doggy day centre to pick up her dog which she dropped off at her parents' home in the Wirral, Merseyside, said Mr Allman.

The prosecutor said: "She then drove him back to Manchester and took him to the Trafford Centre where they went to the Gucci stand at Selfridges and she told him he could pick a belt."

Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex
Rebecca Joynes allegedly got pregnant with one student while awaiting trial for taking another schoolboy back to her luxury apartment for sex. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

In the early evening they arrived at her apartment at Salford Quays where they sat on the sofa and then went on to the bedroom where they stripped naked and had sexual intercourse, the court was told.

Boy A told police that the defendant had told him several times that "no-one better find out", the jury was told.

The pair later had sex again, he said, and by this point he was "pretty confused" and told two friends on Snapchat about what had taken place, the court heard.

Mr Allman said that over the weekend "somewhat predictably" one or both of the friends told others and "a rumour began to circulate".

An anonymous tip-off to Childline also followed as police visited the school the following week, the court was told.

The prosecutor said both communicated via Snapchat and that the messages were largely irretrievable but one was recovered from Joynes containing a heart and three kisses.

Boy B told police he was aware that Joynes was suspended when he met her at her flat and they kissed when he was aged 15, the court was told.

Mr Allman said Boy B had sent her a "crude" message which read: "Get your tits out", to which she replied: "Not tonight."

Joynes was also said to have sent him a photograph of her bum with her only wearing knickers, the court heard.

Joynes denies six counts of sexual activity with a child, two of them while in a position of trust
Joynes denies six counts of sexual activity with a child, two of them while in a position of trust. Picture: Bruce Adams / Daily Mail

Boy B said Joynes later revealed she was pregnant by him and she presented a Victoria's Secret scratchcard with sexual fantasies to act on, the jury heard.

The teenager said Joynes scattered rose petals in the flat for the "date night", ordered a food delivery from Pizza Express and left a "trail of surprises" with the last being a baby grow with the words "I love my daddy," the court was told.

Boy B said that Joynes was "very jealous and controlling of him", the jury heard.

Joynes denies two counts of sexual activity with Boy A, two counts of sexual activity with Boy B and two counts of sexual activity with Boy B while being a person in a position of trust.

The two-week trial continues on Wednesday.

