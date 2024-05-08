Pedestrian who shouted at cyclist to ‘get off the f***ing pavement’ has manslaughter conviction overturned

8 May 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 8 May 2024, 14:14

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned
Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned. Picture: Alamy/Cambridgeshire Police

By Asher McShane

A pedestrian who shouted and waved her arm at a cyclist, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has had her manslaughter conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Auriol Grey was seen on CCTV shouting at retired midwife Celia Ward to "get off the f****** pavement" in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Grandmother Mrs Ward, 77, of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car in the incident in October 2020.

Auriol Grey was convicted of manslaughter on a ‘false legal footing’, the Court of Appeal was told
Auriol Grey was convicted of manslaughter on a ‘false legal footing’, the Court of Appeal was told. Picture: Alamy

Ms Grey, who has cerebral palsy and partial blindness, denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a retrial and was jailed for three years in March 2023.

Read more: Dine and dash couple plead guilty to over £1,000 of bills in spree across restaurants in Wales

Read more: Travellers stranded after nationwide e-gate outage causes 'utter chaos' at UK airports

CCTV footage showed Celia Ward, pictured here with her husband David, wobble into the road before she was hit and killed
CCTV footage showed Celia Ward, pictured here with her husband David, wobble into the road before she was hit and killed. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

But at the end of a hearing on Wednesday, three judges at the Court of Appeal in London overturned her conviction.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Mrs Justice Yip and Mrs Justice Farbey, said: "In our judgment, the prosecution case was insufficient event to be left to the jury."

She continued: "In all the circumstances, we have no hesitation in concluding that the appellant's conviction for manslaughter is unsafe."

Auriol Grey has had her manslaughter conviction overturned
Auriol Grey has had her manslaughter conviction overturned. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Ward’s widower, retired RAF pilot David Ward, said in a statement read during the trial last year by prosecutor Simon Spence KC that the ‘clip of Celia’s last moments will haunt me forever’.

"Rarely a day goes by without thinking of her and our happy life together, but I can so easily burst into tears, as I have on so many occasions," he said.

The driver of the car which collided with Mrs Ward, Carla Money, who was with her two-year-old daughter at the time, said that her life was ‘turned upside down.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fani Willis

Georgia appeals court agrees to review ruling allowing DA to stay on Trump case

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled pedestrian who waved at cyclist before she fell into path of car ‘should never have been charged'

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key crossing for aid to enter Gaza after rocket attack

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Israel Palestinians Campus Protest

Dozens arrested as police clear pro-Palestinian encampment at US university

John Swinney named Kate Forbes his deputy First Minister

Scotland's new leadership team: SNP's John Swinney sworn in as First Minister, with Kate Forbes named deputy

Rattapon Sanrak founder of the Highland Cafe prepares a flower bud of marijuana for a customer, at Highland cafe shop in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand’s PM wants to outlaw cannabis two years after drug was decriminalised

Rebecca Joynes was pictured with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers.

Teacher, 30, tucks pink baby’s bonnet into her trousers as she arrives at court accused of ‘grooming’ schoolboy

James Cleverly said that the Russian defence attache is set to be expelled for spying

UK to expel Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin, Home Secretary announces

Rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa

Dozens still missing after South Africa building collapse

TSB is closing 36 more branches

TSB to close 36 branches and axe 250 jobs in fresh shake-up - is your local affected?

Robert Hiscoe, 37, was killed after an attack at The Butterbowl in Farnley, Leeds, on Sunday

'Local hero' who raised thousands for NHS during Covid pandemic is killed in Leeds pub attack

Rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine

Russia hits Ukraine’s power grid with ‘massive’ attack

Natalie Elphicke

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour and hits out at 'failing' government - read her statement in full

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Natalie Elphicke MP has defected to the Labour Party

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour and slams 'broken promises' of Sunak's 'tired government'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple 'dine and dashed' from a series of establishments in Wales

Britain's worst dine and dash couple plead guilty to dodging over £1,000 of bills in spree across restaurants in Wales
James Watt is stepping down from the top job at Brewdog

Millionaire Brewdog boss quits 17 years after co-founding pub group

A woman irons clothes at home

Women spend an hour longer a day doing housework than men - with Yorkshiremen the worst for time on chores
The nose of the plane smashed into the runway and scraped along the tarmac after the landing gear failed

Terrifying moment Boeing 767 smashes into runway as plane makes emergency landing in Turkey
John Swinney is sworn in as Scotland's new First Minister at a ceremony in Edinburgh

John Swinney officially sworn in as Scotland's First Minister and begins announcing members of his cabinet
Israel Palestinians

US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah invasion concerns, official says

BA captain was alerted of a possible explosive on board a Bermuda to London flight on Sunday

Terrifying moment BA pilot is warned of potential bomb on flight from Bermuda to London

A woman casts her ballots for the parliamentary election and the presidential runoff, at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia holds elections dominated by country’s path to EU membership

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says
Police have released CCTV footage as they search for a man allegedly involved in a string of flashing incidents.

Hunt for Tunbridge Wells flasher: CCTV appeal for man wanted over string of indecent exposure incidents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit