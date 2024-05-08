Pedestrian who shouted at cyclist to ‘get off the f***ing pavement’ has manslaughter conviction overturned

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned. Picture: Alamy/Cambridgeshire Police

By Asher McShane

A pedestrian who shouted and waved her arm at a cyclist, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has had her manslaughter conviction overturned at the Court of Appeal.

Auriol Grey was seen on CCTV shouting at retired midwife Celia Ward to "get off the f****** pavement" in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Grandmother Mrs Ward, 77, of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car in the incident in October 2020.

Auriol Grey was convicted of manslaughter on a ‘false legal footing’, the Court of Appeal was told. Picture: Alamy

Ms Grey, who has cerebral palsy and partial blindness, denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a retrial and was jailed for three years in March 2023.

CCTV footage showed Celia Ward, pictured here with her husband David, wobble into the road before she was hit and killed. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

But at the end of a hearing on Wednesday, three judges at the Court of Appeal in London overturned her conviction.

Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Mrs Justice Yip and Mrs Justice Farbey, said: "In our judgment, the prosecution case was insufficient event to be left to the jury."

She continued: "In all the circumstances, we have no hesitation in concluding that the appellant's conviction for manslaughter is unsafe."

Auriol Grey has had her manslaughter conviction overturned. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Ward’s widower, retired RAF pilot David Ward, said in a statement read during the trial last year by prosecutor Simon Spence KC that the ‘clip of Celia’s last moments will haunt me forever’.

"Rarely a day goes by without thinking of her and our happy life together, but I can so easily burst into tears, as I have on so many occasions," he said.

The driver of the car which collided with Mrs Ward, Carla Money, who was with her two-year-old daughter at the time, said that her life was ‘turned upside down.'