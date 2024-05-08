UK to expel Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin, Home Secretary announces

James Cleverly said that the Russian defence attache is set to be expelled for spying. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain will expel the Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin, the Home Secretary has announced.

James Cleverly told MPs: "We will expel the Russian defence attaché, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer.

Mr Cleverly also said that the UK would remove the diplomatic premises status afforded to several Russian properties in the UK because the government believed they had been "used for intelligence purposes."

Those are Seacox Heath House, a 19th century Grade II-listed mansion in East Sussex, and a large property in Highgate, an exclusive neighbourhood in north London.

It comes after a British man was charged in April on suspicion of conducting hostile state activity for the benefit of Russia.

Seacox Heath House. Picture: Historic England

That included recruiting others for an arson attack on a commercial property in London linked to Ukraine.

A defence attaché is a member of the military who is embedded with a country's diplomatic mission to another country.

Mr Cleverly told the Commons on Wednesday: "Today in conjunction with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a package of measures to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations.

"I can tell the House that we will expel the Russian defence attache, who is an undeclared military intelligence officer.

"We will remove diplomatic premises status from several Russian-owned properties in the UK, including Seacox Heath house, a Russian-owned property in Sussex, and the trade and defence section in Highgate, which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes.

"We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including capping the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK."

Mr Cleverly said Moscow would accuse the UK of 'Russophobia' for expelling its defence attaché.

The Home Secretary said: "In the coming days we should expect accusations of Russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the Russian government.

"This is not new and the British people and the British Government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by Putin's bots, trolls and lackeys.

"Russia's explanation was totally inadequate. Our response will be resolute and firm.

"Our message to Russia is clear: stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity."

Labour said they "wholeheartedly" backed the move.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "We echo the Home Secretary's strong condemnation of Russian interference and hostile activity here in the UK and throughout Europe.

"Repeatedly, we have seen a brazen disregard by Russia for the rule of law, for the UK, for our allies, for our domestic security. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government in our support for Ukraine.

"Any change in Government will not change that strong cross-party support. As we stand with our allies, Putin must be defeated in Ukraine and Britain must stand full square behind our Ukrainian friends.

"Russia under Putin is a long-term generational threat to the security of Europe, which requires a long-term response and, as the shadow defence secretary said just yesterday, the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine."

She added: "But as the Home Secretary made clear, these challenges are also to our homeland security, and that is why we support wholeheartedly the measures the Home Secretary has set out today, just as we worked on a cross-party basis with the Government to pass the National Security Act and we will work closely with them in going further."