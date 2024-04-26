‘It would be so nice’: Emma Stone reveals she wants to be called by her real name

Emma Stone has said she would like to be called by her real name. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Hollywood actress Emma Stone has revealed she would prefer to referred to by her real name.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stone, 35, who has spent her career referred to as Emma revealed that she would rather be known by her real name, Emily.

The Oscar-winning actress said she had changed her name before her rise to fame because there was already another actress at the time called Emily Stone.

But a couple of years ago, The La La Land and Poor Things actress said that she suddenly “freaked out” about being called Emma and began asking close colleagues to refer to her as Emily.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked how she would react to fans calling her by her real name, Emily.

Stone said: “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

Read more: OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

Read more: Peter Kay forced to cancel second show at Manchester's new £350m arena as venue boss quits amid opening delay chaos

Discussing how colleagues refer to her in work settings, she said: “When I get to know them, people that I work with do [call me Emily]. It's just because my name was taken [by another actress in the Screen Actors Guild].

"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."

It comes after her co-star on TV thriller The Curse recently revealed that Emma is the actress’s stage name.

Nathan Fielder said that the actress only “goes by Emma professionally” and he otherwise refers to her as Emily or Em.

Stone won the Oscar for best actress last month after she featured in comedy fantasy Poor Things.

It was her second Oscar after she won the same award for La La Land in 2017.