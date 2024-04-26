OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

OJ Simpson's cause of death has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Former American footballer OJ Simpson's official cause of death has been revealed as prostate cancer.

Simpson, who was controversially cleared of double murder, had revealed he was receiving treatment for cancer before his death last month - but did not specify what kind.

Malcolm Lavergne, Simpson's attorney and the executor of his estate, told TMZ that the former NFL player's official death certificate reports that he died aged 76 following a battle with prostate cancer after spending several months in hospice care.

The former actor passed away on 10 April after being released from hospice and surrounded by loved ones.

Simpson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty

Simpson rose to fame as an NFL star, but stood trial accused of murdering his ex-wife and a waiter in 1994.

He was cleared but later found to have been responsible for the death of Ron Goldman in a civil trial.

His death was announced on his Twitter/X account last month in a statement from his family.

The post said: 'On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.'

He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. - The Simpson Family.'

Simpson at a parole hearing during a prison term for armed robber and kidnapping. Picture: Getty

Simpson became one of the most notorious figures in American history due to being charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

His trial was televised around the country and, although he was acquitted, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to pay £26.7million pounds to the victims of the families.

In 2017 he was released from prison after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping having been arrested in Las Vegas a decade earlier.