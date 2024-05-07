Putin issues chilling threat to the West as Kremlin leader is sworn in for historic fifth term as Russian president

Putin issues chilling threat to the West as Kremlin leader is sworn in for historic fifth term as Russian president.

By Danielle De Wolfe

Vladimir Putin has been sworn in as Russia's president, a ceremony that was accompanied by a chilling threat to the West from the Kremlin.

The Russian president has now been sworn in, with his latest six-year term in office extending until 2030.

Putin has now served as Russia's leader for nearly a quarter-century, with the historic re-election marking his fifth term in office.

The makes him the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

The ceremony, taking place against the opulent backdrop of the Kremlin, was boycotted by both the UK and US.

It comes as a plot to assassinate President Vologymyr Zelenskyy was uncovered by Ukraine's state security service (SBU).

The ceremony, taking place against the opulent backdrop of the Kremlin, was boycotted by both the UK and US. Picture: Alamy

As part of the ceremony, Putin vowed to fight for the "rights of Russians", adding that he would uphold the "security and integrity of the state".

In his address, Putin declared: "The destiny of Russia will be determined by ourselves only."

"I will do everything possible, everything within my abilities to justify your trust."

He added: "We are a single and great nation and together we will overcome all obstacles and implement and realise everything that we dream of.

"Together we will win," he added as part of his latest address.

The UK and US have both boycotted the ceremony, with a spokesman for the Foreign Office adding: "The UK will not field a representative at the inauguration of President Vladimir Putin.”

"Russia’s assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated, and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK condemns the Russian government’s reprehensible actions, which are an egregious violation of international law and the UN Charter."

Former Hollywood action hero and Russian citizen, Steven Seagal, joined Germany's ex-chancellor, Gerhard Schroder, at the 2018 ceremony.

This time around, it was a less international affair, despite Putin having an approval rating of 85% within the country - similar to that seen at the height of his popularity.

The ceremony, taking place against the opulent backdrop of the Kremlin, was boycotted by both the UK and US. Picture: Alamy

During his speech, Putin said Russia is ready to become an "honest" partner with anybody who is willing.

"We are not even refusing the dialogue with Western countries," he said, adding: "We will see if they continue to halt the development of our country and continue to put pressure on our country, or look for ways to cooperate with us."

It comes as the plot against Zelenskyy was revealed in a Telegram post released by Ukraine's state security service (SBU) on Tuesday.

As part of the post, Head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, described the attempt as a "gift to Putin before the inauguration".

It comes as the widow of Russia's former opposition leader, the late Alex Navalnay, labelled the Russian president a "liar", "thief" and a "murderer" ahead of the ceremony.

The ceremony, taking place against the opulent backdrop of the Kremlin, was boycotted by both the UK and US. Picture: Alamy

She added the fight against the president "can't stop" as long as alleged corruption continues.

Her comments came in a video posted on YouTube shortly before the historic ceremony, with Yulia Navalnaya explaining: "Huge sums of money are stolen from all of us every day to fund bombings of peaceful cities, riot police beating people with batons, propagandists spreading lies.

"And also for [the elite's] own palaces, yachts and private jets," she said."And as long as this continues, we can't stop the fight."