‘Instagram famous’ Menorca village threatens to close following 'stampede’ of phone-wielding tourists

7 May 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 7 May 2024, 11:28

‘Instagram famous’ Menorca village threatens to close following 'stampede’ of phone-wielding tourists. Picture: Social Media / Binibeca Vell

By Danielle De Wolfe

An 'Instagram famous' village located on the Spanish island of Menorca has threatened to close after hoards of tourists descend on the quiet community.

The influx of tourists looking for the perfect shot of quaint cobbled streets and Med's coastline has left Binibeca Vell's residents fuming, with the village's instagram account begging tourists to be courteous.

Despite bringing an influx of money to the small island community, the rise in wannabe photographers and selfie-enthusiasts creating noise and disruption has ruffled local feathers.

The picturesque village's social media account warns tourists to "get along with the locals", emphasising that it's a "residential community".

However, local residents are now threatening to stop allowing access to the village all together.

It follows years of complaints by local residents who have long voiced their concerns, with the village's instagram warning tourists not to “enter homes” and to avoid “climbing balconies”.

In one reel, the village writes: "Important, remember that Binibeca is a residential community and there are times when the town will remain closed. Essential to follow the rules."

However, locals are instead pointing the finger of blame at officials.

“The problem isn’t tourists,” Óscar Monge, who heads the group representing Binibeca Vell’s 195 property owners, told The Guardian.

He says that officials have abandoned residents in favour of supporting the influx of tourists - forcing locals to deal with the noise pollution and rubbish generated by photo-snapping tourists.

“Binibeca Vell is not a place of adventure, but it’s a private housing development where people reside,” Monge added.

However, his stance is contrasted by other residents who instead point the finger of blame at tourists.

Just last month, one village resident highlighted tourists' behaviour to website ElDiario.es.

“They went into homes, they sat on chairs, they take things, climb on our walls, they have outdoor drinking parties,” said the exasperated resident.

“If this isn’t regulated, it will happen every summer,” they said.

The village's plight is echoes across Europe following an influx of tourists hunting for the perfect shot.

It comes as he number of visitors to the village has sky-rocketed to around 800,000 a year.

And with the volume of tourists peaking between the months of May and October, the summer season has become unbearable for locals, who are now threatening to shut the village entirely.

“If the administration continues to leave us abandoned, in August we’ll carry out a vote among owners on whether we should close up the development,” Óscar Monge told the pa.

Residents are now bracing for up to 1 million visitors a year, Óscar Monge admits.

Last month officials tightened visiting hours to the village, with tourists restricted to the hours of 11am to 8pm.

“We want to have breakfast peacefully on our terraces and sleep peacefully without noise,” continued Monge.

The issue appears to centre around a lapsed contract that assisted locals.

Last year, residents received €15,000 to assist with the impact of tourism, including rubbish removal and officials vowing to educate tour guides.

However, that contract is no longer in place - with both sides disputing various elements.

Both parties are expected to meet in the coming days.

“We’re going with very little hope, to be honest,” said Monge.

