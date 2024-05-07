Hainault teen attack victim Daniel Anjorin 'decapitated' by swordsman in bloody north London rampage, court hears

Daniel Anjorin was decapitated in the attack. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

Daniel Anjorin, the teenage victim of last week's Hainault attack, had his head cut off by the rampaging swordsman, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel, 14, was the only person killed by the attacker in north-east London last Tuesday, with four others also left seriously injured.

Marcus Monzo, 36, has been charged with Daniel's murder, as well as two counts of attempted murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Old Bailey heard on Tuesday that Monzo ran up behind Daniel as he walked to school on the morning of April 30.

The court was told that Monzo slashed the teenager in the neck with a sword and then stabbed him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Social Media

Prosecutor Tom Little said that Daniel was "largely decapitated" in the attack.

Daniel's cause of death has been determined as sharp force trauma to the head.

People attend a vigil at Hainault Underground Station Car Park, north east London, in memory of Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Alamy

The rampage began shortly beforehand, when the attacker crashed a van into a fence, hitting Donato Iwule, a bystander. He then killed Daniel.

When police officers rushed to the stricken teen's aid, Monzo jumped out from behind a bush and chased them with his sword, the court heard.

Hainault - Floral tributes left to Daniel Anjorin

He is then accused of attacking PC Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield. Met chief Sir Mark Rowley told LBC that she had almost lost her hand in the attack.

After that, Monzo is said to have run across the gardens of several homes before breaking into the house of Henry De Los Rios Polania, who was asleep with his partner and their four-year-old child.

Mr De Los Rios Polania was hurt in the neck and arm as he fought off the attacker.

A second police officer, Inspector Moloy Elec Campbell, was also seriously wounded as he tried to arrest the attacker.

Handout footage from a doorbell camera of police officers tasering and detaining a sword-wielding man in Hainault. Picture: Alamy

The swordsman was then Tasered and arrested.

Monzo, a duel Spanish-Brazilian national who lives in Newham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth as he stood in the dock of the central London court.

The judge set the date for a plea hearing on July 23 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from February 3 next year.

The scene after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Monzo has been remanded in custody.

Daniel's family paid tribute to their "beloved son" and "precious brother" on Saturday.

A statement released through the Metropolitan Police reads: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

'We were on the ground in 12 minutes' says Sir Mark Rowley

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.

“We would like to send our best wishes to the other victims of this unthinkable incident.

“We would also like to thank the local community for all of their support during this most difficult time.

“We ask that the media please respect our privacy and refrain from contacting us or our family.”