Fern Britton's stalker drove 200 miles to stay in presenter's holiday cottage after her marriage ended. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Fern Britton's stalker has admitted to stalking the presenter after he drove 200 miles to stay in her holiday cottage.

Britton, 66, described the bizarre episode as 'disturbing and scary' after James Haviland tracked her down to the Cornwall village where she lives.

The 63-year-old from Basingstoke last week told the Cornwall magistrates that he had been stalking the former This Morning presenter for two years following the end of her marriage.

His obsession with Britton started when he began sending flowers and cards to the star.

Haviland then made the 200-mile trip to the Cornish village of Padstow where the presenter moved to after splitting from her husband Phil Vickery in 2020.

Fern Britton pictured at lunch with then-husband Phil Vickery during a bike ride from John O'Groats to Land's End, May 1, 2015. Picture: Alamy

He then rented out Britton's holiday cottage in the quaint picturesque village - home to Rick Stein's famed seafood restaurant.

Haviland stayed at the holiday cottage for a week in September last year and then tried to book to stay again in November but was reported to the police, The Sun reported.

Britton moved to Padstow after moving out of her Buckinghamshire home which she previously shared with her then-husband and TV-chef husband Phil Vickery.

The presenter has credited the move with having helped her deal with the end of her 20-year marriage and the death of her parents.

Haviland last week appeared at Bodmin magistrates court where he admitted to stalking without fear, alarm, or distress between November 20, 2021 and September 16, 2023.

Fern Britton was named as the victim by prosecutor Samantha Rogers.

The prosecutor said: “Over a prolonged period he sent flowers, stayed in a particular village moving closer to where she lives and staying in a cottage that she owns.”

Haviland appeared in court via video link and spoke to confirm that he understood the charge.