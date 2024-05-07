Met Gala 2024: A rundown of the weird and wonderful looks from the evening

This year's Met saw teams of ten help stars manoeuvre their outfits. Picture: Alamy

By Grace Parsons

The only event where stars are carried up the staircase because their outfits render them immobile.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Yesterday, the first Monday in May, marked the annual Met Gala event, arguably the biggest evening in fashion.

Stars and designers flocked to showcase their best takes on this year’s theme: ‘The Garden of Time’ - inspired by J.G Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

The Gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and is a fundraising benefit, which celebrated the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition: ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’.

Below, see a collection of some of the eclectic garments that made their way onto the green and cream carpet.

Cardi B in Windowsen

American rapper Cardi B wore an extravagant black dress, constructed from yards of tulle. The custom look took two months to conceive and took over the entire width of the carpet, bringing the flow of celebrities to a standstill.

Cardi B attends the Met Gala in an extravagant black dress. Picture: Alamy

The dress required an entourage of at least nine to help manoeuvre the piece up the steps of the museum.

Cardi B has arrived on the steps for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b1lz7UV6cH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 7, 2024

Tyla in Balmain

Tyla, who has recently made waves with her 2023 single Water, donned a sand-covered Balmain gowned, which was casted to her body. The dress consisted of three different colours of sand which were mixed with tiny crystal studs.

She said the look was inspired by the ‘sands of time’, which was also portrayed via her real hourglass clutch.

Grammy winner Tyla wore a sand-coated Balmain gown. Picture: Alamy

Alongside Cardi B, the singer required a team of five to carry her up the steps due to the constricted nature of the look.

Tyla receiving princess treatment and getting carried on the Met Gala stairs #MetGala #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/SZQYR5prV6 — m ✨ (@PRADAXBBY) May 6, 2024

Doja Cat in Vetements

Grammy winner Doja Cat stepped out in nothing but a white towel wrapped round her body, a diamond necklace, and platform heals.

In keeping with the 'fresh out the shower' look, her make up was smudged down her face and a towel was wrapped round her head.

For the carpet she changed into a maxi-length, wet t-shirt look, which she revealed was achieved using hair gel. In an interview she said, "I knew that people were going to do flowers, my flower of choice is the most used flower and it's cotton".

She went on to say, "It felt very poetic to choose this... I don't like to blend in so we went with this."

Doja Cat stepped out in a towel ensemble. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya in Maison Margiela and Givenchy

Top contender for best dressed of the evening was Euphoria star and co-chair of the event Zendaya, who wore two looks across the course of the evening.

The actor began the night in a dramatic ocean-blue gown with matching head piece, made by renowned milliner Stephen Jones, which was an apt nod to the Gala’s Garden of Time theme.

Designer John Galliano effortlessly blended 19th century romance with modernity to create the custom dress for the Challengers actress.

Zendaya gave an ethereal energy in her Maison Margiela gown. Picture: Getty

For her second look of the evening, Zendaya made a second appearance on the carpet in a Givenchy gown, also designed by John Galliano.

The dress is from the designer's 1996 collection and is reminiscent of 19th century style. The look was completed with an enormous floral head-dress, constructed into a bouquet of roses.