Drivers face paying ULEZ charge if they ignore diversions when M25 closes yet again this weekend

Commuters have been urged not to drive this weekend as M25 closure could leave drivers hit with £12.50 charge.

Drivers risk Ulez fines if they take a shortcut and leave official diversion routes during this weekend’s M25 closure.

This weekend will be the second of five planned closures of the M25 as the road undergoes a £317 million renovation project.

Highways bosses warned that anyone ignoring diversion signs in an attempt to find shorter alternative routes will be liable for the £12.50 Ulez fee if their vehicle does not meet minimum emissions standards.

The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

Commuters have been urged not to drive this weekend.

The renovation project will increase the number of lanes, making it easier to enter and exit the M25 at Junction 10.

Read more: M25 to close for entire weekend for first time - everything you need to know Wade added that work on Junction 10 work could be halted across the weekend if it runs behind schedule.

Drivers who do not pay the charge could be fined up to £180.

Jonathan Wade, project manager, said, “no enforcement action will be taken" but insisted, “if you ignore the diversion signs and do your own thing, then if your vehicle's not compliant you do run the risk of getting caught”.

He also added that work on Junction 10 may be stopped at different points across the weekend.

“We wouldn’t jeopardise opening the M25 on Monday morning," Wade said.

Ulez was first introduced by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in April 2019 but has since expanded to cover all of London boroughs.

This weekend will be the second of five planned closures of the M25, the major road which encircles London, undergoes a £317 million renovation project.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said drivers could face "up to six days of disrupted travel".

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said drivers could face “up to six days of disrupted travel” as commuters also face upcoming national rail strikes.

“Planning ahead is absolutely vital. Rather than relying on a sat nav, check the planned diversion routes ahead of time and be prepared for long delays,” said Simpson.

She also advised checking your vehicle before driving to reduce the chances of an "unwelcome breakdown".

Simpson added: "while the general advice is to avoid driving if possible, people will still need to make essential journeys for work, to access medical care and to reach Gatwick and Heathrow airports".

Three more weekend closures of the M25 will take place between August and the end of the year.

The renovation project will increase the number of lanes, making it easier to enter and exit the M25 at Junction 10, one of the UK's busiest motorway junctions.

Works are due to continue until summer 2025.