M25 to close for entire weekend for first time - everything you need to know

Eight closed lanes of the arterial M25 motorway. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The M25 is to partially close for an entire weekend between two of its busiest junctions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK's busiest road is to shut between junctions 10 (A3 Wisley) and 11 (A320 Chertsey Interchange) in Surrey from 9pm Friday 15 to 6am Monday 18 March.

Drivers have been warned only to travel if necessary as the closure is expected to cause heavy congestion.

Other areas of the M25 and surrounding motorways are also expected to feel the impact of the closure.

National Highways said those travelling to and from Gatwick and Heathrow airports and Channel ports may be affected.

This is the first of five closures between now and September.

Disruption is expected along other parts of the M25 due to the J10-11 partial closure. Picture: Getty

National Highways has urged concertgoers, sports fans and holidaymakers travelling to London and surrounding areas to plan journeys in advance and allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.

They added the closure is to allow the demolition of a bridleway bridge and installation of a large gantry.

National Highways said the improvement scheme will lead to an increase in the number of lanes to "make journeys safer and improve traffic flow".

They added it will make it easier and safer to enter and exit the M25, provide safer entry roads for Wisley, Pyrford, Old Byfleet and RHS Wisley. They said it will also reduce the pollution caused by traffic jams.

READ MORE: Exact time M25 will shut down for 57 hours as drivers warned to stay away during closures on UK's busiest motorway

Jonathan Wade, project lead, said: “Drivers should only use the M25 if their journey is absolutely necessary.

"This is the first of five full closures of one of the busiest junctions on our road network.

“We have spent months planning for these closures and making sure there are diversion routes in place, but there will still be heavy congestion and delays," he added.

The next full closure of the M25 is due to take place in April.

Route of diversion planned for M25 closure between junctions ten and eleven. Picture: Google Images

Diversion routes

Junction 10 - Junction 11: North bound A3 to Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and then A320 to M25 Junction 11

Junction 11 - Junction 10: A320 south towards Woking, A245 towards Byfleet and Painshill junction, Southbound A3 to Junction 10

Taking the M25 in the other direction to avoid our closure is also an option.

Getting to and from Gatwick or Heathrow by rail:

Gatwick

Gatwick Express provides a non-stop service direct to London Victoria.

Thameslink connects London Bridge, London Blackfriars, City Thameslink, Farringdon and St Pancras International, as well as Brighton on the south coast.

Great Western Railway trains run between London Gatwick and Reading via Redhill, Reigate and Guildford.

Southern provides services from London Victoria, Clapham Junction, Brighton, Horsham, Southampton, Eastbourne and Portsmouth, ​and​ more.

Heathrow

Heathrow Express provides a non-stop service to London Paddington.

Elizabeth Line links passengers going to Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 from Central London, East London, Essex and Reading.

Piccadilly Line links passengers going to Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 from various locations in London.

Bus and coach travel is also available to and from Gatwick and Heathrow.

No industrial action is planned on the dates of the partial M25 closure.