August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

UK residents are hoping for less rain as we approach August in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The UK's weather this summer has been somewhat of a let down so will we finally see some warm temperatures this August? Here's what the Met Office has forecast.

Despite record temperatures causing wild fires and devastation across a lot of Europe, the UK is still struggling with it's lack of summer weather.

Following the hottest June on record, July has brought nothing but unsettled conditions including torrential rain, high winds and thundery storms.

So as we approach August, and after a lot of talk about 40 degree heatwaves returning to England, will the UK finally get some sunshine?

Here's what the Met Office has forecast for the last full month of summer and what the chances of a heatwave are.

The British summertime has brought with it torrential rain and thunderstorms. Picture: Alamy

What's the August weather forecast?

Unfortunately, the weather is likely to remain unsettled as the jet stream currently sitting above Europe and causing their staggering heatwave is causing low pressure in the north.

This jet stream has also been classed as slow moving, meaning the current weather state is likely to last for a few weeks.

However, as we approach August, weather experts have suggested that by the middle and end of the month, things could start to improve.

Looking at the forecast for the beginning of the month, the Met Office has said: "August is likely to start generally unsettled, with showers and outbreaks of rain, these perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times. Changeable conditions are expected to continue through the week.

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average, with chance of mild nights towards later."

August's weather looks set to be more positive but remains unsettled. Picture: Alamy

As they go even more long range, from the middle to end of the month, the theme of unsettled and changeable continued.

"Likely to remain fairly changeable for the most part through mid to late August. This means further rain or showers at times throughout the UK - some showers may turn heavy and thundery," they continued.

"These unsettled spells are likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which will accentuate the rather cool feel during these periods.

"There is an increasing possibility towards late August, of a greater incidence of short spells of more settled and warmer weather with lighter winds."

This means the chances of another UK heatwave for 2023 is looking less likely.