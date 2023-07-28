August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

28 July 2023, 14:08

Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain
UK residents are hoping for less rain as we approach August in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The UK's weather this summer has been somewhat of a let down so will we finally see some warm temperatures this August? Here's what the Met Office has forecast.

Despite record temperatures causing wild fires and devastation across a lot of Europe, the UK is still struggling with it's lack of summer weather.

Following the hottest June on record, July has brought nothing but unsettled conditions including torrential rain, high winds and thundery storms.

So as we approach August, and after a lot of talk about 40 degree heatwaves returning to England, will the UK finally get some sunshine?

Read more: July set to be 'hottest month in 120,000 years' as UN warns 'era of global boiling' to begin

Read more: 'A terrible idea': EasyJet pilot advises tourists heading to Rhodes to get off plane leaving passengers in tears

Here's what the Met Office has forecast for the last full month of summer and what the chances of a heatwave are.

Black cab in London rain
The British summertime has brought with it torrential rain and thunderstorms. Picture: Alamy

What's the August weather forecast?

Unfortunately, the weather is likely to remain unsettled as the jet stream currently sitting above Europe and causing their staggering heatwave is causing low pressure in the north.

This jet stream has also been classed as slow moving, meaning the current weather state is likely to last for a few weeks.

However, as we approach August, weather experts have suggested that by the middle and end of the month, things could start to improve.

Looking at the forecast for the beginning of the month, the Met Office has said: "August is likely to start generally unsettled, with showers and outbreaks of rain, these perhaps turning heavy and thundery at times. Changeable conditions are expected to continue through the week.

"Temperatures are likely to remain below average, with chance of mild nights towards later."

Sunny UK park with lake and people walking
August's weather looks set to be more positive but remains unsettled. Picture: Alamy

Heavy wind and rain expected in UK in wake of lethal European heatwave

As they go even more long range, from the middle to end of the month, the theme of unsettled and changeable continued.

"Likely to remain fairly changeable for the most part through mid to late August. This means further rain or showers at times throughout the UK - some showers may turn heavy and thundery," they continued.

"These unsettled spells are likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which will accentuate the rather cool feel during these periods.

"There is an increasing possibility towards late August, of a greater incidence of short spells of more settled and warmer weather with lighter winds."

This means the chances of another UK heatwave for 2023 is looking less likely.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biogen headquaters

Biogen to bolster rare disease treatments with £5.4 billion Reata acquisition

Hot summer pictures of a dried our park with people sunbathing alongside a picture of a thermometer

When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Internet sleuths have been researching the doomed vessel

Titan sub's final fatal journey 'could have been captured on camera' as internet sleuths research doomed vessel

A draw against China would see England reach the last 16

Lionesses on brink of World Cup knockout stages after victory over Denmark

Oli London has revealed he is now living as Ken

Influencer Oli London 'living as Ken' after detransitioning from Barbie look that cost him almost £250k in surgery

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday

Niger general who led coup asks for support

Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan slams councils for wasting taxpayers' money on Ulez challenge which could have paid for free school meals

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy trainers after break-up with Ye

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger

Military factions ‘wrangling for power’ after coup in Niger

Killer driver Alexander McKellar and his twin Robert who were jailed. (Inset) cyclist Tony Parsons

Man who killed cyclist in hit-and-run 'admitted burying victim in marriage confession' to fiancée

The expansion of Ulez was ruled lawful on Friday

Everything you need to know about Ulez, as Sadiq Khan's plan to expand zone ruled lawful by the High Court

The UK could co-host Euro 2028

Is it coming home? UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 set to be unopposed after rivals pulled out

Ulez has been given the go-ahead to expand this summer following a plan proposed by Sadiq Khan

Ulez expansion rules: Map, start date and whether your vehicle is compliant

A military helicopter operates as flames burn a forest on the mountains near Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday

Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger blasts

Nat West chairman Sir Howard Davies (main) has refused to quit in the wake of the row over Nigel Farage's account which claimed the job of chief executive Dame Alison Rose (top right)

NatWest chairman refuses to quit over Farage account row as bank profits soar

The girl was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run in Walsall as teenage boy arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Twiglet has been found and returned to her owners

'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer reunited with owners after tip-off

A girl looks at photographs, of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country’s war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

Ukrainian drone shot down near Moscow, Russia says

Residents sing a theme song written by protesters, Glory Be To Thee, at a shopping centre in Hong Kong in September 2019

Court rejects ban on protest song Glory To Hong Kong

Sadiq Khan smiling alongside a picture of a Ulez sign in London

Is the Ulez expansion going ahead? High Court ruling revealed

A man has left an urn containing his child’s ashes in a black Adidas bag in a cab (stock image)

Urgent appeal to all black cab drivers after man leaves urn containing his child’s ashes in back of car
Sadiq Khan has won his High Court battle

Sadiq Khan hails his landmark High Court victory allowing Ulez to expand across London as 'good news'
Patrick Fahey tried to talk Paul-Henri Nargeolet out of going on the Titan

Close friend of Titan sub pilot tried to talk him out of fatal trip, fearing hull would collapse 'catastrophically and unexpectedly'
The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs
Waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Thursday

Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China

Supporters of mutinous soldiers hold up a Russian flag as they demonstrate in Niamey, Niger

Niger leadership still unclear two days after president ousted by soldiers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit