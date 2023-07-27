Last year's record-breaking 40C heatwave is 'a sign of things to come and will be considered mild by future generations'

27 July 2023, 07:20

Last year's heatwave was 'a sign of things to come'
Last year's heatwave was 'a sign of things to come'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The scorching heatwave of 2022 will be considered mild by the year 2100 if carbon emissions continue at the same rate, the Met Office has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last year was the hottest in the UK since 1884, when Met Office records began. It was also the hottest on the Central England Temperature record that stretches back to 1659.

This year has seen wildfires in several European countries amid scorching heatwaves, with temperatures over 47C - although the UK has endured a notably wet July so far.

The Met Office said that the 2022 milestones show how temperatures will continue to rise over the coming decades.

The Earth will continue to get hotter as long as people continue to emit greenhouse gases unchecked, forecasters said.

Mike Kendon, climate scientist at the Met Office and lead author of its new report, called State Of The UK Climate 2022, described the 40C mark as "a real moment of climate history".

Read more: 'It's like a nightmare': Wildfires break out in Sicily as flights cancelled and airport shuts after temperatures hit 47C

Read more: Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared

Last year's heatwave could become typical
Last year's heatwave could become typical. Picture: Getty

He said: "This was a rare event in the context of the current climate but our extremes of temperature are changing faster than our mean temperature and we know that climate change increases the frequency, duration and spatial extent of heat waves."

On our current emissions trajectory, 2022 would be considered a cool year by the standards of 2100, Mr Kendon added.

Professor Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, said: "If you look at future climate projections, we are on a path to go for hotter, drier summers.

"So 2022 for me was very much a sign of things to come in future years with our changing climate."

BRITAIN-EUROPE-CLIMATE-WEATHER-HEAT
BRITAIN-EUROPE-CLIMATE-WEATHER-HEAT. Picture: Getty

The Met Office report, which tracks the progress of the UK's changing climate each year, noted that temperatures are rising above 36C more frequently than in the past.

Between 1961-1990 the highest temperature recorded was 31.3C; between 1991-2020 it was 33.5; between 2013-2022 it was 35.7C and in 2022 it was 40.3C.

Data from a citizen science project called Nature's Calendar was also included to track how plants and animals are responding to the changing seasons.

Fritha West, a research scientist with the Woodland Trust and one of the report's authors, said 2022 had a mild February and a warm October which meant an early spring and a late autumn.

Southend-on-Sea, UK July 17th 2022 Southend Beach full of people on a hot sunny day
Southend-on-Sea, UK July 17th 2022 Southend Beach full of people on a hot sunny day. Picture: Alamy

Leaves were on the trees for 16 days longer than the 1999-2021 average and some flowers and insects emerged days earlier than usual.

Last year was also a relatively dry year, though not as extreme as 1976, and while summers are getting hotter and drier, the year-long climate trends show the UK is getting wetter generally.

Five of the 10 wettest years in the UK since 1836 have occurred in the 21st century and the UK saw its wettest February, April, June, November and December on record in the years after 2009.

Sea levels are also continuing to rise due to the melting ice sheets in the polar regions with long term trends showing the rate has doubled in recent years compared to the 20th century, said report author Dr Svetlana Jevrejeva of the National Oceanography Centre.

Boscombe, Bournemouth last year
Boscombe, Bournemouth last year. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives and Labour have both talked about watering down their environmental policies after the narrow victory of the Conservatives in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, which many put down to opposition to the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion plans.

Dr Jevrejeva said in response: "It is important which path we choose and which scenario we follow, but sea level will rise for the next few hundred years in any case.

"It just depends on what kind of rate of sea level rise we will see, because heat is already in the ocean and ice sheets have already started to lose ice mass and the glaciers are disappearing.

"To get to equilibrium point it will take a few hundred years. We try to communicate our science and to make clear our understanding of what could happen. That's our role and that's what we do."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British Gas posted a bumper increase in profits

British Gas profits soar by 900% after energy companies allowed to make more money from household bills

Kevin Spacey could try attempt a Hollywood comeback

Kevin Spacey 'capable of mounting Hollywood comeback' after being cleared of sex assault charges

Let’s hope consumers can maintain their appetite to spend money and enjoy themselves, as the discouraging clouds of economic pressures in terms of the cost of living continue to envelope around our lives.

Cost of living crisis? - That's not reflected in retail and travel activity, writes David Buik

Rescuers tend to long-finned pilot whales

Survivors of whale pod beached on Australian coast are euthanised

Church personnel inspect damage inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine

Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting about attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape

'Blood on their hands': Relative of girl killed and sexually assaulted by brother slams social services

Children missing from school are more likely to commit crime

Thousands of 'ghost children' who gave up on school in Covid to 'cause huge crimewave'

Hollywood Strikes

California Governor Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

Sinead O'Connor has died aged 56

Sinéad O'Connor's poignant final photo and last public words revealed, after the Irish pop icon dies aged 56

Niger Tensions

Mutinous soldiers claim to have overthrown Niger’s president

The prime minister failed to answer a number of questions at the inquiry on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak heckled at infected blood inquiry after failing to confirm timeframe for wider compensation scheme

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Tributes to Irish pop icon Sinead O'connor who died aged 56 - just 18 months after beloved son Shane's death

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was awaiting the verdict of his trial earlier this month.

British rapper-turned Jihadi, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, found dead in Spanish prison ahead of terror charges verdict

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.

Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’

Michael Jackson taken to hospital

Michael Jackson employees ‘had no legal duty to protect children from pop star’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared
President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations
Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 - just 18 months after death of her 17-year-old son Shane
Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety
Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit