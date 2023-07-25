'It's like a nightmare': Wildfires break out in Sicily as flights cancelled and airport shuts after temperatures hit 47C

25 July 2023, 11:27 | Updated: 25 July 2023, 11:44

Wildfires have broken out in Sicily
Wildfires have broken out in Sicily. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Wildfires broke out in Sicily overnight on Tuesday morning, reaching the airport of the island's capital city, with firefighters rushing to quell the blaze.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Palermo Airport was closed because of the fire, which emergency services eventually managed to get under control.

The airport partially reopened for business at 11am local time (10am UK time), with some flights able to land. Several flights have been cancelled.

One elderly woman suffering a medical emergency died because an ambulance was unable to reach her home because of the fire, Reuters reported.

The Sicily blaze comes at the same time as massive wildfires in Greece and elsewhere, amid soaring temperatures in southern Europe.

Read more: 'A terrible idea' EasyJet pilot urges tourists heading to Rhodes to get off plane leaving passengers in tears

Read more: Rhodes fires leave 30,000 Britons in holiday limbo as thousands evacuated across Greek islands

Temperatures rose to 47.6 C on Monday in some eastern parts of Sicily. That's close to the record European high of 48.8C, which was also recorded on the island in 2023.

Some 16 cities in Italy - including Palermo and Catania in Sicily - have been put on red-alert. Power cuts and water supply issues have been a frequent problem in some cities, with officials putting the outages down to the heat.

Meanwhile Sardinia, another Italian island that is further north than Sicily, has reached 46C over the past week.

Chiara Marcis, who lives in a seaside town on the island, told LBC: "This week is like a nightmare, like you can't go outside.

"During night, it seems like it's day, like last night was 30C."

Fires broke out in the area around Palermo
Fires broke out in the area around Palermo. Picture: Getty

Thousands of British tourists are still thought to be waiting for evacuation from the Greek island of Rhodes, which has been ravaged by wildfires in recent days.

Holiday operators and airlines have been running repatriation flights and regular scheduled trips to take people from the island.

TUI and Jet2 have cancelled flights to Rhodes, but a number of airlines are still running flights. Corfu, another Greek island, has also seen major wildfires, with authorities issuing another evacuation order on Tuesday morning.

Crete, a third island, has been put on high alert for fires.

Meanwhile fires have also broken out in several more Mediterranean countries, including Algeria and Tunisia in north Africa. Spain has also suffered wildfires.

A firefighter after rescuing a cat and two rabbits in Rhodes
A firefighter after rescuing a cat and two rabbits in Rhodes. Picture: Getty

The UK has seen very different conditions to much of the rest of Europe in recent weeks, with the weather often wet and grey instead.

But 40C temperatures - such as in summer 2022 - may become more frequent because of man-made climate change, according to the Met Office.

Rhodes has been ravaged by fires
Rhodes has been ravaged by fires. Picture: Getty

Forecaster Oli Claydon said: "The likelihood of exceeding it going forward somewhere in the UK in a given year is now increasing due to human-induced climate change.

"So as well as the need to mitigate against future climate change by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, we're already experiencing the impacts of climate change now."

And this weather, which until now has been considered extreme, is likely to prove fatal for elderly and vulnerable people, according to a climate change expert.

Dr Candice Howarth, of the London School of Economics Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said: "If the government fails to show more leadership in preparing for these extreme heat events, then we are likely to see a rise in heat-related deaths, wider impacts on workers’ health and productivity, and increasing rates of overheating in UK homes and buildings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Female firefighters at Kent have had to strip to their underwear

Female firefighters 'forced to strip to their underwear in front of male colleagues'

The Etias system will go live next year

Date that Brits will need to pay £6 visa fee to enter EU countries under post-Brexit travel rules revealed

APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Night-time evacuations take place on Greek islands as wildfires rage

37 British holidaymakers were on board at the time

'A terrible idea': EasyJet pilot advises tourists heading to Rhodes to get off plane leaving passengers in tears

Russia Ukraine War

UN watchdog staff warn of Russian mines around occupied nuclear plant

This summer has seen cooler temperatures and more rain

Met Office says 40C heatwave weather becoming more likely in UK after wet start to summer

Japan Beheading

Japanese woman and her parents arrested over man’s beheading in hotel room

South Korea Crowd Crush

South Korean court overturns impeachment of minister over fatal Halloween crush

How the Titan sub imploded

Simulation shows how Titan sub collapsed 'millisecond by millisecond' as crew heard ominous 'loud pops and creaks'

A batch of Hawkstone Cider has been recalled

Jeremy Clarkson warns some bottles of his Hawkstone cider could explode as health chiefs issue disposal advice

Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

The top met cop had a simple message for the former spy caught speeding

'Don't speed' Top Met cop's message to author and former spy Frederick Forsyth complaining about speeding ticket

Exclusive
Just Stop Oil protests have cost £7.7m for the last 13 weeks

'It's not protest, it's crime': Senior Met cop condemns Just Stop Oil as LBC reveals £7.7m bill to police disruption

The government has vowed not to 'concrete over the countryside'

'We're not Mary Poppins, we're Bob the Builder': Michael Gove defends housebuilding record amid plans to expand cities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

A woman fell from a balcony and hit a woman in her 80s

Woman falls from balcony and lands on pensioner at busy London shopping centre as both rushed to hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Goathland Arms is on sale

Pub from beloved TV show Heartbeat hits the market - and it's a total bargain

Some 2.5 million extra people will suffer from serious health conditions by 2040

Another 2.5 million Brits will have serious illnesses like dementia, cancer and diabetes by 2040
Just Stop Oil have carried out 13 weeks of protests in London

Revealed: £7.7 million cost of policing Just Stop Oil’s 13 weeks of protests on the streets of London
Police did not solve more than three-quarters of burglaries reported to them last year

More than three-quarters of burglaries reported go unsolved, coming to nearly 600 per day

Posh Spice rolled back the years while husband David danced along.

Victoria Beckham takes trip down memory lane as she belts Spice Girls classic in karaoke bar - and David dances along
Some 30,000 Brits will be left in holiday limbo as a result of the wildfires.

Rhodes fires leave 30,000 Britons in holiday limbo as thousands evacuated across Greek islands
A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco

Elon Musk reveals new X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

Tributes have poured in following the death of Chris Bart-Williams.

Former Premier League star Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49 as tributes pour in

The Prime Minister has casted doubt on one of his net zero goals.

Rishi Sunak wants to avoid 'hassling' families with net zero goals as petrol and diesel car ban thrown in to doubt
Israeli police in Jerusalem use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial syste

Protests as Israeli parliament takes first major step in Netanyahu’s overhaul

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit