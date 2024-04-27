Rapist Harvey Weinstein rushed to hospital from prison after New York conviction quashed

Rapist movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been taken to hospital in New York - days after his rape conviction in the state was overturned. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rapist movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been taken to hospital in New York - days after his rape conviction in the state was overturned.

The disgraced media mogul has been taken the Bellevue Hospital in New York for tests following his return to the state for an appeals court ruling.

Weinstein, 72, was admitted shortly after returning to a New York City jail after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.

APRIL 25th 2024: The New York State Court of Appeals overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction and orders a new trial. Picture: Alamy

The predator is still imprisoned because of a separate case in California where he was convicted of a different rape.

Weinstein's attorney Arthur Aidala said: "They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically.

"He's got a lot of problems. He's getting all kinds of tests. He's somewhat of a train wreck health-wise," Mr Aidala said.

Attorney Arthur Aidala said Weinstein was moved to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after his arrival on Friday to city jails.

Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction was overturned at New York's highest court on Friday.

The ruling found the judge at the centre of the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that were not part of the case.

The state Court of Appeals ruling reopens a painful chapter in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures - an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

The court has now ordered a new trial - which could force his accusers to retell their traumas on the witness stand.