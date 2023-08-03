When is it going to stop raining? Brits worry about washout summer as forecast shows more rainfall

Brits are concerned about a washout summer in 2023 after below average temperatures and heavy rainfall. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is the UK's summer going to improve this year? What are the chances of a heatwave? Here's the latest weather forecast as Brits want to know when it's going to stop raining.

The British summertime has brought nothing but disappointment to residents so far this year as despite a hot start in June, the weather has brought high winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

And now, as we enter the peak summer month of August, the immediate weather outlook is showing little sign of hope for high temperatures and dry conditions as experts warn of 'thunder fever' and 'unseasonably strong winds and thunderstorms' throughout the month.

However, despite the immediate outlook in the UK not being so promising, weather forecasters have predicted at the end of the month, things could start to improve as they talk about the possibility of a 32 degree heatwave.

Read more: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Read more: When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

So when exactly is the weather going to improve and stop raining? What are the chances of a heatwave? Here's the latest weather forecast and predictions.

July and August so far have brought above average rainfall for this time of year. Picture: Getty

When is it going to stop raining in the UK?

The UK has endured widespread rain for weeks now which is linked to the current jet stream targeting Europe and giving them their dangerous heatwaves of 40C plus.

And as we look at the current weather forecast, things don't look set to change just yet.

According to the Met Office, the risk of heavy showers stays high for the next five days with temperatures being below average for this time of year.

Taking a more long range look, the chances of rain stay high, however, interludes of sunshine are also likely.

From August 7th-16th they predict: "Through the start of the week, many areas will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, though some more persistent rain may affect the far south and far north, where strong winds are also a possibility.

"Drier and brighter interludes become increasingly likely by the end of the week, though some western or northwestern areas may see further spells of rain at times, perhaps accompanied by strong winds."

Things certainly look like they'll be improving from August 17 onwards as they said: "During the second half of August, there is a greater chance of more settled spells developing, with warmer and drier conditions becoming slightly more likely than the unseasonably unsettled weather of July.

"However, unsettled conditions are never too far away and so there will likely still be some spells of rain or showers for many areas from time to time."

Temperatures are looking likely to recover to at least average for this time of year too.

Weather experts have said the chances of a heatwave in the UK improve as August continues. Picture: Getty

Will there be a heatwave in August?

The low temperatures and heavy rainfall haven't brought much hope leaving many Brits concerned it's going to be a washout summer.

However, According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen," Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, told the Express.

He continued: "There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now."