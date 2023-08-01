Met Office issues weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain

1 August 2023, 10:54 | Updated: 1 August 2023, 10:55

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for strong winds and thunderstorms across the UK for tomorrow.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms will come into place from 9am on Wednesday and is expected to cause flooding and travel disruption.

It will run all the way through to 7pm on Wednesday, covering most of London, Oxford, Bath, Cardiff, the Midlands, and parts of the north west.

The Met Office has warned people living in that area to expect "probable damage" to buildings from lightning strikes, as well as power cuts.

A separate yellow weather warning for wind will come in from 4am on Wednesday, lasting until 6pm.

Parts of the UK will be hit by thunderstorms tomorrow
Parts of the UK will be hit by thunderstorms tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

This will cover the majority of the south east and south west, including Plymouth, Portsmouth and Brighton.

Strong winds are also likely to cause travel disruption, power cuts, and damage to trees.

The Met Office said to expect "unseasonably windy weather [which] will affect coastal southern England on Wednesday, leading to some disruption to travel and outdoor activities".

Read More: Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

Read More: August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

It continues the UK's wet and windy summer, which is expected to last for at least 10 more days before more sunshine and high temperatures return.

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

The Met Office's long-range forecast (August 4 to 13) reads: "Sunshine and showers are likely for many at the start of this period, locally heavy and thundery, with northwesterly or northerly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

"Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Costa has seen a backlash online

Fury as Costa Coffee uses cartoon image of 'trans man' with mastectomy scars as customers threaten to boycott chain

Nigeriens protest

Niger crisis deepens as France plans to evacuate following coup

Thomas Straker posted the picture to his millions of followers on Instagram

'You can take our flavours but won't hire our people': London chef slammed for only hiring white men

Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

A skyscraper in Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack in three days on Moscow skyscraper

At least three people died in the crash

'Full of the spirit of life': Tributes pour in for British mum-of-ten killed in horror car crash on French motorway

China Daily Life Weather

At least 20 dead as heavy rainfall engulfs Beijing

Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility

How should the UK respond to Russia’s ‘weaponisation’ of energy this winter?

Carlos De Oliveira

Mar-a-Lago worker appears in court in Trump classified documents case

Funeral in Pakistan

Funerals held after 54 die in bombing at election rally for pro-Taliban cleric

Dani Alves

Dani Alves set to be indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

Elon Musk

Musk threatens to sue researchers who documented rise in hateful tweets

Paul Reubens

Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies of cancer aged 70

California Wildfire

Crews battle ‘fire whirls’ as part of California blaze in Mojave Desert

Pakistan bomb site

IS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in Pakistan

Lori Vallow Daybell

Mother sentenced over deaths of two children and her romantic rival

Latest News

See more Latest News

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Angus Cloud attends Variety’s 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming at NeueHouse Hollywood

Angus Cloud, breakout star of Euphoria, dies aged 25

Joe Biden talks to Space Command

Biden ‘keeping Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama’

X logo

‘X’ sign removed from the former Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters

Toyota logo with man walking in front of it

Toyota’s profits rise 78% on strong sales as the parts crunch eases

Myanmar Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi has jail terms reduced by Myanmar’s military-led government

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and a colleague captured on body-worn camera footage

Lawyers in case of shooting on Alec Baldwin set spar over dismissing charges

Man walks past Reserve Bank of Australia

Australian bank holds interest rate at 4.1% but says inflation is too high

Rescuers in orange suits among wreckage

16 killed after crane used to build bridge collapses in India

Pope Francis

Pope Francis adds overnight visit to France to busy travel schedule

A blue moon will appear in August for the last time this decade.

What is a blue moon? How to see the rare double lunar event this August - the last of its kind this decade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit