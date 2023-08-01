Met Office issues weather warnings as Britain to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for strong winds and thunderstorms across the UK for tomorrow.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms will come into place from 9am on Wednesday and is expected to cause flooding and travel disruption.

It will run all the way through to 7pm on Wednesday, covering most of London, Oxford, Bath, Cardiff, the Midlands, and parts of the north west.

The Met Office has warned people living in that area to expect "probable damage" to buildings from lightning strikes, as well as power cuts.

A separate yellow weather warning for wind will come in from 4am on Wednesday, lasting until 6pm.

Parts of the UK will be hit by thunderstorms tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

This will cover the majority of the south east and south west, including Plymouth, Portsmouth and Brighton.

Strong winds are also likely to cause travel disruption, power cuts, and damage to trees.

The Met Office said to expect "unseasonably windy weather [which] will affect coastal southern England on Wednesday, leading to some disruption to travel and outdoor activities".

It continues the UK's wet and windy summer, which is expected to last for at least 10 more days before more sunshine and high temperatures return.

According to GFS weather forecasts, parts of the UK could hit 32C on August 12.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist for British Weather Services, said the UK will finally experience a delayed start to summer thanks to an Azores high pressure system.

The Met Office's long-range forecast (August 4 to 13) reads: "Sunshine and showers are likely for many at the start of this period, locally heavy and thundery, with northwesterly or northerly winds bringing cool temperatures for the time of year.

"Showers may temporarily ease slightly, however there is some risk that this could give way to further wet and windy weather arriving from the west over the weekend."