TV doctor struck off after giving free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic

27 April 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 27 April 2024, 13:41

Dr Tijon Esho
Dr Tijon Esho. Picture: Esho Clinic

By Kit Heren

A TV cosmetic doctor has been struck off after giving free botox to a patient in return for sex at his clinic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV's This Morning, BBC's Morning Live and E4's Body Fixers, was erased from the medical register by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) on Saturday.

The reasons will be given next week.

Dr Esho had admitted to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged "inappropriate" sexual messages on Instagram.

But the 42-year-old told a hearing that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

However an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered botox free of charge.

It also ruled that he told her he "could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services".

The panel also found that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments on the shape of her bottom.

A year earlier, at another consultation, he made similar remarks to Patient A, again rubbed himself against her, and allowed her to masturbate him, the panel determined.

Read More: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Read More: Arizona Supreme court rules state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Among the "inappropriate" Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022 was an exchange in September 2019 when he said: "What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That's like every man's dream."

In November 2019 he posted: "Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don't be sorry lol."

The following month he wrote "Lol loving the tongue" and "Ha free mls I'd need the whole booty and more".

Weeks later he told her: "My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I'd be a dead man x lol."

The panel ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

In finding that Dr Esho administered free botox after sex in his clinic, tribunal chairwoman Debi Gould said: "The tribunal determined that Patient A's account was internally consistent in relation to key events.

"It also considered her evidence about sexual interactions was open, straightforward and not exaggerated.

"Moreover, the tribunal found Patient A's account consistent with the messaging.

"By contrast, the tribunal determined that Dr Esho's account did not accord with the contemporaneous messaging and his subsequent explanation for events contained new and additional material not set out in his statement.

"The tribunal also considered that Dr Esho's account was not credible."

Miss Gould noted Patient A had not criticised Dr Esho's medical skills and that significant evidence was heard about the positive good character of the doctor who had practised for 18 years without blemish.

The hearing will reconvene later this month to decide whether Dr Esho's fitness to practise is impaired because of his misconduct.

Dr Esho featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC's Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

In a statement, Dr Esho said: "I am disappointed that the MPTS has today found against me in relation to the charges, which I denied.

"Throughout the hearing and investigation, with which I have co-operated fully, I stressed that I deeply regretted the mistakes which I made in engaging in communications with Patient A, and I admitted to the charges which related to those serious errors of judgement.

"I am truly sorry for those actions, and apologise to everyone I let down as a result.

"However I have always been clear that whilst my conduct in communicating with Patient A was wrong, I repeat categorically that it never crossed over into any physical sexual contact.

"Whilst I respect the MPTS and the process, I do not agree with its decision.

"My life's work has been and will remain focused on helping people. I remain dedicated fully to this purpose. I am incredibly grateful to my patients and friends who supported me throughout this incredibly difficult period."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands King’s Day

Revellers dress in orange to celebrate Dutch king’s birthday

Jacob Rees-Mogg was hounded by protesters

Jacob Rees-Mogg hounded from university by far-left protesters as Labour and Conservatives slam 'intimidation'

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

US student anti-war protesters vow to continue demonstrations

Severe Weather Midwest

Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

First Minister Humza Yousaf on Friday

Humza Yousaf says Scottish election could be called if he loses no-confidence vote, as he urges MSPs to reconsider

Israel Palestinians Hamas Interview

Hamas reviewing Israeli ceasefire proposal as possible Rafah offensive looms

Palestine supporters march in London

Palestine supporters march in London, with 'hundreds of thousands' expected to join calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Russia Ukraine War

Russia renews attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as Kyiv launches more drones

Alexei Navalny died in February

'Putin did not order Alexei Navalny's death,' US intelligence agencies claim after Kremlin critic dies in Russian jail

APTOPIX US China Blinken

Blinken ends latest trip to China with visit to Beijing record store

Kate Forbes has backed Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf's leadership rival Kate Forbes backs beleaguered Scottish First Minister, as no confidence vote looms

Tourists are to be taxed to visit parts of Tenerife

Date revealed when Brits will have to pay tourist tax for popular Spanish holiday destination after locals protest

A march against anti-Semitism scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled

London march against anti-Semitism axed amid safety fears, with 'hundreds of thousands' to join Palestine protest

Britney Spears has been forced to pay for her father's legal fees for managing her own money

Britney Spears and father Jamie 'settle legal dispute', with pop star 'left to foot dad's $2m legal bill'

Diddy Sexual Misconduct

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss some claims in sexual assault lawsuit

Exclusive
New figures from LBC have found five children per day are arrested for carrying a knife.

‘They're agile on issues they care about’: Idris Elba suggests government cares more about XL bullies than knife crime

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rageh Omaar

Rageh Omaar rushed for medical treatment after viewers' alarm as he fell ill on TV and stumbled over words
Inga Rubite died in A&E

Woman who was found collapsed under coat at A&E after seven hours ‘might not have died if someone checked on her’
Train Derailment New Mexico

Train derailment and fire forces road closure near Arizona-New Mexico state line

French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing.

French police use knives to puncture migrant boat in Dunkirk to prevent Channel crossing

Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school in Sidon, Lebanon in September 2023

UN investigators probe 14 UNRWA aid staff Israel accused over Hamas attack

Emma Stone has said she would like to be called by her real name.

‘It would be so nice’: Emma Stone reveals she wants to be called by her real name

Joe Biden

Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

OJ Simpson's cause of death has been revealed.

OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of £4.8bn aid package

Former US president Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court before his trial in New York

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to discredit evidence of prosecution’s first witness

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace

Charles returns: King to resume to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit