Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Mum Kulsuma Akter died after being knifed to death while pushing her baby in a pram. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother was stabbed in the neck as she pushed her baby in a pram in the street in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was killed in the Westgate area of Bradford city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the man, from Oldham, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire - 180 miles away from where Ms Akter was killed.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.

Floral tributes at the scene where Kulsuma Akter, 27, was knifed to death. Picture: LBC

The baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because officers had contact with Ms Akter before her death, a force spokesperson confirmed.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

A major manhunt had been underway for Habibur Masum following the killing.

A major police manhunt had been launched for Habibur Masum following the killing. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Members of the public and the media are being thanked for sharing appeals for information in relation to Ms Akter's death.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

"We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter."