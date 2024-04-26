French police use knives to puncture migrant boat in Dunkirk to prevent Channel crossing

26 April 2024, 23:26

French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing.
French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A French police officer has been pictured slashing a small boat carrying migrants to prevent them crossing the Channel to Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An officer was pictured holding a knife after he had punctured an inflatable boat to prevent the people in it from making the journey.

The group of migrants were reportedly preparing to leave at the beach of Graveline, near Dunkirk on Friday.

Other photos captured at the beach show officers using pepper spray to disperse the groups of people attempting to make the journey to Britain.

Photos show the migrants looking dejected as their journey is derailed by the officers, which some had paid £1000 to make.

Despite thwarting the attempt, another small boat arrived just 15 minutes later, the MailOnline reports.

The migrants, who were reportedly from Sudan and Vietnam, jumped into the new vessel and took off before officers were able to intervene.

It comes amid apparent ramped up efforts to prevent small boat journeys after five migrants died while attempting to cross the English Channel on Tuesday.

Officer pictured with knife after puncturing a small boat.
Officer pictured with knife after puncturing a small boat. Picture: Getty
Officers also used other methods in an effort to disperse others.
Officers also used other methods in an effort to disperse others. Picture: Getty

A dinghy carrying more than 100 people set off from Wimereux but got into difficulty.

Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others refused to leave the boat and continued their journey towards the UK.

Two men were charged over the deaths on Friday.

Yien Both, a 22-year-old from South Sudan, was charged with assisting unlawful immigration and attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

Tajdeen Abdulaziz Juma, a 22-year-old Sudanese national, was charged with attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear before Folkestone Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

A third man, an 18-year-old from Sudan, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

French have since been urged to increase their efforts to prevent further crossings. However, one officer told The Sun it was an “impossible task”.

An RNLI crew carry a person in a stretcher towards an ambulance in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday April 23, 2024.
An RNLI crew carry a person in a stretcher towards an ambulance in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday April 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

They said: “It's an impossible task - there are just too many boats now. It's like playing whack-a-mole. You stop one boat and then another arrives.”

An Interior Ministry source based in northern France told the MailOnline: “There have been accusations that the police have been holding back when dealing with the smuggling gangs.

“This is mainly because they don't want to get involved in violence with the migrants, but they must realise that this has to change.

“There was certainly widespread disgust across the various police forces about what happened last Tuesday – the thought that a gang could have used lethal violence to get a place on a boat is incredibly worrying.

“Something needs to change, and to change quickly, and the police believe they can do this.”

Around 6,500 people have arrived in England on small boats from France so far this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school in Sidon, Lebanon in September 2023

UN investigators probe 14 UNRWA aid staff Israel accused over Hamas attack

Emma Stone has said she would like to be called by her real name.

‘It would be so nice’: Emma Stone reveals she wants to be called by her real name

Joe Biden

Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

OJ Simpson's cause of death has been revealed.

OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of £4.8bn aid package

Former US president Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court before his trial in New York

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to discredit evidence of prosecution’s first witness

A British man has been attacked by a shark in Tobago.

British man left fighting for life after being attacked by shark just metres from the shore at Tobago beach

Turtle Beach, Tobago

British tourist in hospital after shark attack as Tobago closes several beaches

Pope Francis

Pope to bring call for ethical AI to G7 summit in June

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, right, receives the Olympic flame from Spyros Capralos, head of Greece’s Olympic Committee, during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where th

Paris organisers receive Olympic flame at Greek venue of first modern Games

Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

Sundar Pichai

Tech CEOs Pichai, Altman, Nadella and others join US government AI safety board

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace

King Charles to return to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight

Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal in February

Romanian court orders trial can begin in case of influencer Andrew Tate

Liz Hopkins (L) and Fiona Elias (R).

Two teachers injured in Ammanford school stabbing break their silence as they thank public for kind messages

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parisians walk by the Utopie bakery in Paris

Paris crowns new king of the crusty baguette in annual bread-baking prize

Katie Price is facing arrest if she continues to miss hearings.

Katie Price faces arrest as she dodges another court hearing over bankruptcy

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will stand trial over rape & human trafficking charges in Romania

Romanian court rules trial can start for Andrew Tate on charges of human trafficking and rape
Peter Kay has been forced to cancel a second gig at Manchester's new Co-op Live arena

Peter Kay forced to cancel second show at Manchester's new £350m arena as venue boss quits amid opening delay chaos
Humza Yousaf is fighting for his political future ahead of a no confidence vote

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf defiantly says he will not resign as he faces No Confidence vote
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin

US set to provide six billion dollars in long-term military aid for Ukraine

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at an industrial estate on Staffa Road in Leyton, east London

British man recruited as 'Russian spy' charged with masterminding arson attack on Ukrainian-linked businesses in London
The group left the restaurant with a bill of £270 unpaid

Fury of restaurant boss as 20-strong dine-and-dash gang carry out ‘very well constructed’ £270 con at Exeter curry house
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community was partially locked down

Teen arrested and school placed in 'partial lockdown' after pupil receives threatening messages
Representatives of the Turkish communities put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of an explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue

Syrian woman sentenced to life in prison for Istanbul bombing in 2022

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic
Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'
Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit