Next general election not a 'foregone conclusion', says Sunak, as Lib Dems table no-confidence vote in government

6 May 2024, 21:38 | Updated: 6 May 2024, 21:44

Rishi Sunak said he was "determined to fight" as the Liberal Democrats announced they would table a motion of no confidence in the Government
Rishi Sunak said he was "determined to fight" as the Liberal Democrats announced they would table a motion of no confidence in the Government. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Rishi Sunak has insisted the next general election is not a 'foregone conclusion' in spite of the Conservative's dismal local election results.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said he was "absolutely determined to fight" as the Liberal Democrats announced they would table a motion of no confidence in the Government when Parliament returns on Tuesday.

The motion will seek to put pressure on Mr Sunak into calling a June general election despite it almost certainly failing as the Tories maintain a working majority of 47.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: "These local elections showed the country has had enough of Rishi Sunak and his out-of-touch Conservative Government.

"The Conservatives were pushed into third place for the first time in a generation as Liberal Democrats swept the board in former true blue heartlands. Yet Sunak continues to desperately cling on to power, holed up in Downing Street until the bitter end."

Rishi Sunak meets volunteers preparing food packages during a visit to Omnom, a restaurant and community centre in north London, Monday
Rishi Sunak meets volunteers preparing food packages during a visit to Omnom, a restaurant and community centre in north London, Monday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: John Swinney hails 'new chapter' for SNP and vows to unite Scotland as he pays tribute to Humza Yousaf in victory speech

Read More: Judge threatens Donald Trump with jail over gag order violations as ex-president's 'hush money' trial continues

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "People on Thursday voted to turn the page on 14 years of chaos and decline.

"Rishi Sunak doesn't get it. He needs to work up the courage to call the general election that people desperately want."

The Conservatives received a drubbing in the local and mayoral polls in which they lost nearly 500 council seats - retaining less than both Labour and the Liberal Democrats. They also lost the key West Midlands mayoral race and the Blackpool South by-election.

Mr Sunak has resisted calls from Conservative rebels to change his political course, saying he is "determined more than ever to show the public that what we're doing is making a difference".

He insisted his party is "united" on its values as he faced the cameras for the first time since the full release of results.

Mr Sunak also stuck to his earlier prediction that the UK was on course for a hung Parliament when challenged over the suggestion - which has been questioned by many experts.

The claim was based on Sky News analysis of the local election results which suggested Labour would be the largest party in a hung Parliament. National polls tend to behave differently, however, with fewer opting for smaller parties.

The prime minister told broadcasters during a visit to a north London community centre on Monday: "The independent analysis shows that whilst of course this was a disappointing weekend for us, that the result of the next general election isn't a foregone conclusion, and indeed actually is closer than, or the situation is closer than many people are saying or indeed some of the opinion polls are predicting.

"And that's why I'm absolutely determined to fight incredibly hard for what I believe and for the future country that I want to build, and that's what I'm going to do.

"Fight for this country, fight for the things I believe and deliver for everyone on the things that matter to them."

It comes as former home secretary Suella Braverman urged the Mr Sunak to change course rightwards to win back voters. Conservative moderates warned against Mr Sunak lurching away from the centre ground.

Asked whether he would be making changes, Mr Sunak said: "I'm determined more than ever to demonstrate to the country that we are making progress on the areas that matter to them and we are going to deliver for them."

Sir Ed Davey is greeted by Tory 'dinosaurs' as he arrives to join local Lib Dem campaigners, Friday
Sir Ed Davey is greeted by Tory 'dinosaurs' as he arrives to join local Lib Dem campaigners, Friday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak pointed to national insurance cuts, inflation coming down, sweeping welfare reforms, the Rwanda deportation scheme being implemented and the defence spending hike.

The West Midlands mayoralty going to Labour was a shock defeat for the Conservatives, with Lord Ben Houchen the sole remaining Tory mayor, in Tees Valley.

Labour dominated other mayoral contests across England, including in London and Greater Manchester, and took a Tory scalp by winning the Blackpool South by-election.

With the results of all 107 councils in England that held elections on May 2 declared, Labour won 1,158 seats, an increase of more than 232.

The Liberal Democrats beat the Tories into second place, winning 552 seats, up nearly 100.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined again over gagging order violation in hush money case

Israel Palestinians

Israeli leaders approve military push into Rafah despite Hamas ceasefire moves

France China

Macron puts trade and Ukraine as top priorities as China’s Xi visits France

Joe Biden

Biden speaks with Netanyahu as Israelis appear closer to Rafah offensive

Israel Palestinians

Hamas announces it has accepted an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal

Oleksandr Pielieshenko

Double European weightlifting champion Pielieshenko killed in Ukraine war

Pro-Palestinian protesters have disrupted a Holocaust remembrance march near the grounds of Auschwitz concentration camp

Pro-Palestine demonstrators disrupt Auschwitz remembrance march with 'Stop Genocide' protest

Russia Nuclear Drills

Russia threatens to strike UK military sites amid rising tensions over Ukraine

Poland Nazi Bunker

Probe into human remains found at former Hitler base abandoned

Tiffany store

Thief employs classic switch move to steal £200,000 ring from Tiffany store

Hamas accepts terms of Gaza ceasefire proposal but Israel indicates deal is unacceptable

Israel launches strikes on Rafah and dismisses latest Gaza ceasefire proposal as 'ruse' despite Hamas accepting terms

Donald Trump has been threatened with jail time by the judge presiding over the ex-president's hush money trial

Judge threatens Donald Trump with jail over gag order violations as ex-president's 'hush money' trial continues

Mothin Ali was elected as a councillor for the Gipton and Harehills ward in Leeds after winning more than 3,000 votes

Green Party investigates councillor who shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ after election and said Palestinians should 'fight back'

Spain Art Caravaggio

Spain’s Prado Museum to unveil lost Caravaggio later this month

John Swinney has been elected as the new SNP leader and will replace Humza Yousaf

John Swinney hails 'new chapter' for SNP and vows to unite Scotland as he pays tribute to Humza Yousaf in victory speech

Poland Holocaust Remembrance

March of the Living at Auschwitz overshadowed by Israel-Hamas war

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Nolan performs as part of Bucks Fizz

The Fizz star Mike Nolan reveals he is leaving Eurovision-winning band after 43 years due to 'personal reasons'
Thunderstorms are set to sweep the UK on Monday.

Thunderstorms to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning for bank holiday

Fleeing Palestinians

Israeli army tells Palestinians to leave parts of Rafah before expected assault

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice gives rare update on mother Sarah Ferguson’s cancer battle after ‘bumpy health scare’
Russian plans to hold drills simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons

Russia announces nuclear weapon drills in warning to West after clash with senior officials
Rafah

Israeli army tells Palestinians to temporarily evacuate parts of Rafah

John Swinney has been elected as the new SNP leader and will replace Humza Yousaf

John Swinney elected as SNP leader and set to become next first minister of Scotland

A gun salute in commemoration of King Charles' coronation

Gun salutes ring out to mark first anniversary of King Charles' Coronation

Kris Hallenga

Coppafeel! founder Kristin Hallenga dies aged 38 after 'living life to full' during breast cancer battle
A video footage of the King's Coronation has been released by the royal family

King Charles marks first Coronation anniversary with montage of 'unseen' clips to celebrate historic day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Royal Lodge is crumbling despite Prince Andrew's promise to King Charles to renovate the £30m property after refusing to be evicted from his home of 20 years.

Prince Andrew 'lets Royal Lodge fall into disrepair' after King tried to move brother into Frogmore Cottage
Welcome back! King Charles embraced by neice Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty

Welcome back! King Charles embraced by niece Zara on surprise visit days after his return to public duty
Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit