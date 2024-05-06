John Swinney hails 'new chapter' for SNP and vows to unite Scotland as he pays tribute to Humza Yousaf in victory speech

John Swinney has been elected as the new SNP leader and will replace Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

John Swinney has hailed a "new chapter" for the SNP and vowed to unite Scotland as he paid tribute to Humza Yousaf in his acceptance speech on Monday.

The former Scottish deputy first minister was confirmed as the only person to put themselves forward to succeed Mr Yousaf on Monday.

In his first speech as the party's new leader in Glasgow, he paid tribute to Mr Yousaf, saying he had conducted himself with "grace and dignity in some acutely difficult circumstances".

He condemned "polarisation" and pledged to "listen" to factions within the party, adding that his intention was "uniting" and "dedicating ourselves to the service of Scotland".

When asked by LBC's political editor in Scotland Gina Davidson about the SNP's future relationship with the Scottish Greens - whose withdrawal of support triggered the downfall of Mr Yousaf - Mr Swinney said: "I'm sure there'll be a lot of common ground between ourselves and the Scottish Green Party.

"We've worked very collaboratively with the course of the last couple of years in the Scottish Parliament and in the Scottish Government, I want to work with all members of Parliament to chart the future of Scotland and to do that in a collaborative and cooperative way.

"I don't intend to return to a Bute House agreement, I don't intend to return to the type of fixed arrangements we had, we'll take it on an issue-by-issue basis - on some issues I'm sure we'll be aligned with the Scottish Green Party but I'm sure on other issues we'll have to find support and agreement with other political parties.

"We're in a situation where we will be operating in minority government and it's important that we find common cause where we can find that on the issues that matter.

"I will lead our government from the moderate centre-left, that's where I come from, and that's where we'll take forward our policy programme."

John Swinney confirmed as new SNP leader and likely first minister

Mr Swinney's main rival was thought to be Kate Forbes, but she announced she would not stand and instead backed his bid.

He said he hoped she would play a significant part in his team.

There were also reports of a potential contest on Sunday when activist Graeme McCormick said he had the secured 100 nominations from 20 branches needed to run against Mr Swinney.

But he confirmed later the same day that he had backed out of the campaign after "lengthy and fruitful" conversations with Mr Swinney.

I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 6, 2024

Confirmation of Mr Swinney's appointment as party leader comes 25 years to the day after the first elections to the Scottish Parliament - with Mr Swinney one of only three MSPs to have held the same seat at Holyrood continuously since then.

Mr Swinney will now face a vote at Holyrood later this week, where he is set to become the Scottish Parliament's nominated candidate to be the country's seventh first minister.

It comes just a week after Mr Yousaf announced he was stepping down as both SNP leader and Scottish First Minister, after a power-sharing deal with the Greens broke down leaving him facing a vote of confidence.

Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect.



John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there.



Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Ep2XGXEVBH — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 6, 2024

Speaking after his victory, Mr Swinney tweeted: "I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country."

Mr Yousaf said: "Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect.

"John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there.

"Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland."