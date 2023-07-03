When is the 40 degree heatwave? Met Office forecast soaring temperatures

Weather experts have predicted it's not unlikely the UK will see 40C temperatures again this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

When is the heatwave in July? And when is it going to be 40 degrees? Weather forecasts predict soaring temperatures for the rest of the summer in the UK.

June 2023 delivered the hottest on record and while July is off to an unsettled start with high winds of up to 50mph, we are set for the next heatwave of the summer and temperatures are set to be high.

The Met Office has forecast the country's next heatwave, with some weather experts even suggesting 40C temperatures are on their way again after the summer of 2022 brought the hottest day on record.

Last July, Coningsby, Lincolnshire broke the temperature record at 40.3 degrees and it looks like the potential for another scorcher is on the way this month.

So when is the next UK heatwave? And when is it going to be 40 degree temperatures again? Here's what experts have predicted.

London has already seen soaring temperatures this summer and can expect more in the July heatwave. Picture: Alamy

When is the next UK heatwave?

The beginning of July has brought little promise of a hot summer with its showers and high winds, however, the Met Office has predicted that by the middle of the month, there is evidence to suggest another heatwave.

The Met Office's long range weather forecast for the two weeks from July 12th said: "Indications for above-average temperatures are stronger, meaning the occurrence of heatwaves carries a correspondingly higher likelihood.

"However, at the moment, there is no signal for exceptional heat in this period."

They also added with the warmer temperatures comes the likelihood of thunderstorms.

"Throughout the second half of July, initially unsettled conditions will probably become increasingly more settled overall, but this does not rule out the potential for further shorter spells of hot and thundery weather," they forecast.

"Temperature likely to be around or above average, with a slightly increased chance of hot spells compared to normal."

40 degree heatwave: Forecasters have predicted it could return in July or August 2023. Picture: Alamy

When is the 40degree heatwave in the UK?

Just like 2022, the 40 degree heatwave has been predicted for the upcoming hot weather stint in July, however, it is difficult to guarantee at this stage if temperatures will indeed go that high.

Jonathan Vautrey, a Met Office meteorologist, told The Mirror: "Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established.

"We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heatwaves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July."

Speaking about reaching 40C in particular, he warned that extreme temperatures are "continuously being pushed".

He added:"We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance. There's also a possibility we do continue to see those trends."

Elsewhere British Weather Services' senior meteorological consultant Jim Dale has claimed temperatures up to 40C could arrive in August.