Scorching two-week heatwave to hit UK as temperatures set to soar to 40C

Scorching temperatures are on the way next month. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to face 14 days of sweltering heat next month as temperatures soar to 40C.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sizzling temperatures are forecast to take another step up in July, with a heatwave set to last as long as two weeks.

The extreme temperatures - which will potentially beat last year’s record-breaking 40.3C experienced in Lincolnshire - come as hot continental air makes its way to the UK.

It comes after Sunday became the hottest day of the year so far, reaching 32.2C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said northern areas would be likely to see the drier weather while the south sees greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Read more: Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023

Read more: The exotic marine species coming to the UK as coast becomes 'more like the Med'

What does the week ahead have in store for us in regards to the weather❓



Find out the answers with the overview below 👇 pic.twitter.com/lQCrQgovfx — Met Office (@metoffice) June 25, 2023

"Towards the middle to the end of July there is an increasing chance that high pressure may become established," he told the Mirror.

"On balance northern areas are more likely to see drier conditions with southern areas seeing greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

"We can say there is a greater than normal chance of heat waves for the whole period of the middle to the end of July.

"Because of the change in climate our extreme temperatures are continuously being pushed.

"There is an increasing chance these extremes could get pushed further.

"We got 40C last year and before that happened no one thought there was an outside chance.

"There’s also a possibility we do continue to see those trends."

Read more: Moment dingo bites tourist sunbathing on beach in Australia

After a hot and thundery weekend, fresher conditions are arriving to start the new week



Find out all the details for the coming few days with @JonathanVautrey ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t3Yz96QDwY — Met Office (@metoffice) June 25, 2023

There have been warnings that the UK will be hit with five more heatwaves this summer.

Forecasters at the Weather Company said Britain faces further days of unusually hot temperatures in early and late July, two more at the start of August and another in September.

It has been pointed out that climate change is contributing to Britain's increasingly hot summers.

The Met Office website states: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

It adds that heatwaves and cold snaps in Britain are definitely affected by man-made climate change, but that the links to heavy rain, dry spells and wind storms remain "inconclusive".