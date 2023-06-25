The exotic marine species coming to the UK as coast becomes 'more like the Med'

25 June 2023, 22:01

Large and dangerous jellyfish have increasingly been spotted on UK beaches
Large and dangerous jellyfish have increasingly been spotted on UK beaches. Picture: Steve Bowers

By Adam Solomons

Experts have described the stunning range of exotic marine species set to be spotted on UK beaches as Britain's coastline resembles the Mediterranean.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They include Portuguese man o' war, a predatory type of hydrozoan likelier to be found on British shores as temperatures warm.

Other species thought to be seen on British beaches in greater likelihood include jellyfish, sharks and turtles.

A killer whale and a sperm whale have both been spotted on UK shores in the past few months.

Read more: Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023

Read more: Warning as 'Dracula' horseflies that bite through clothes and tear flesh are on their way to Britain

A large jellyfish is pictured at Bramble Bush Bay on Studland, Poole Harbour
A large jellyfish is pictured at Bramble Bush Bay on Studland, Poole Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Anglesey Sea Zoo owner Frankie Hobro told The Mirror: "In August into September, we've been getting water temperatures of 18-19C, and occasionally 20C. These are what you would expect to see in the Mediterranean.

“If the warming trend continues, over the next decade we’ll see a change in the diversity of marine life in UK waters. Already we’re seeing puffer fish and triggerfish being caught in lobster pots here, and their number will likely increase.

“Bluefin tuna and shortfin mako sharks are also being seen more often. They’ve always been here but might be venturing closer to land where they’re more likely to be seen.”

Portuguese man o' war are expected to arrive on British shores in bigger numbers
Portuguese man o' war are expected to arrive on British shores in bigger numbers. Picture: Alamy

Professional and amateur photographers have captured incredible pictures of the exotic sea creatures on popular British beaches, some of which have not been seen before.

Other creatures set to arrive in Britain thanks to warmer temperatures are the so-called Dracula horsefly, which can chew through clothes and tear through flesh.

Symptoms include swelling, dizziness, shortage of breath and anaphylaxis.

A barrel jellyfish is washed up on British shores
A barrel jellyfish is washed up on British shores. Picture: Alamy

The British Pest Control Association placed the dangerous creatures on their 'Top Ten Stings and Bites to Avoid List'.

It warned: "Literally designed to eat a horse, their bite is both impressive and painful.

"The horsefly is a sanguivorous insect and therefore wants to bite you.

"They can persistently chase you at a flying speed of around 15mph, and it'll bite right through clothes.

More unusual marine species are expected to arrive on UK shores in the coming years
More unusual marine species are expected to arrive on UK shores in the coming years. Picture: Alamy

"It has mandibles that can rip and tear flesh apart."

The NHS also warns about potential symptoms.

Its information page says horsefly bites can be "very painful and leave the bitten area of skin red and raised".

Retail sales rise unexpectedly thanks to falling petrol prices and warm weather

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British diplomats have been told to prepare for Putin's fall

Kremlin threatened Wagner soldiers' families as Britain told to brace for fall of Putin

Greece Elections

Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

Mr Beast was reportedly invited onto the OceanGate sub

'Scary that I could've been on it': YouTuber Mr Beast says he turned down invite onto Titan sub

Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

Wagner Group military soldiers

Mercenary leader ends revolt but raises questions about ‘weakness’ in Kremlin

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Greece Elections

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy party

Sunday is set to be the joint warmest day of the year

Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Police searching for Madeleine McCann 'face new roadblock' after lake search provides nothing 'of use'

The boy was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries

Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

Beachgoers relax by the beach at Cleethorpes, Lincs

Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

A hot air balloon is pictured over Shropshire last summer

Man in his 20s killed after hot air balloon catches fire and falls to the ground

CCTV caught the thieves in the act

Brazen thieves strip school's minibus for parts in 'car cannibalism' that left pupils late for GCSE exam

A total of 70 firefighters were at the scene

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze on two hecatres of grass in north London at temperatures hit 30C

Putin has never appeared weaker

Putin faces 'deeply unstable' Russia after Wagner rebellion 'erodes' image of power and Kremlin is forced to deny he ran

Remains have been found in the search for Julian Sands

Body found in search for missing British actor Julian Sands, 65, who vanished in California mountains

Latest News

See more Latest News

Afghanistan women

Taliban leader claims Afghan women given ‘comfortable and prosperous life’

Wayne has been in hospital since the attack

Man, 58, hit by van in Nottingham attack cannot recognise relatives as family 'doesn't know how bad he'll get'
Police say do not call 999

Emergency 999 number back in operation after 'critical' technical fault

Sloan called herself Devil Baby in messages to Mount

'Devil Baby' apologises for stalking England star Mason Mount and admits 'no-one deserves to feel unsafe'
Greek voter

Ruling party tipped for big win as Greece heads back to the polls

Police say do not call 999

999 technical issue resolved after critical technical fault

Edmond Mulet billboard

Guatemalans vote on new president after tumultuous electoral season

Firefighters tackle wildfire

Spain braces for massive wildfires in bone-dry forests starved of rain

Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show
Pride fan

Pride marches to take place across US in mix of party and protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit