Warning as 'Dracula' horseflies that bite through clothes and tear flesh are on their way to Britain

24 June 2023, 21:43 | Updated: 24 June 2023, 21:49

Horseflies can chew through clothes and tear through flesh, experts say
Horseflies can chew through clothes and tear through flesh, experts say. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Brits have been warned about a rise in so-called Dracula horseflies which are immune to most insect repellants and whose bite can induce severe allergies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Symptoms include swelling, dizziness, shortage of breath and anaphylaxis.

This summer's hot weather and sudden downpours have produced the perfect conditions for mass breeding in Britain, MailOnline reported.

The British Pest Control Association placed the dangerous creatures on their 'Top Ten Stings and Bites to Avoid List'.

Crowds on sunny Bournemouth beach are pictured this weekend
Crowds on sunny Bournemouth beach are pictured this weekend. Picture: Alamy

It warned: "Literally designed to eat a horse, their bite is both impressive and painful.

"The horsefly is a sanguivorous insect and therefore wants to bite you.

"They can persistently chase you at a flying speed of around 15mph, and it'll bite right through clothes.

"It has mandibles that can rip and tear flesh apart."

The NHS also warns about potential symptoms.

Its information page says horsefly bites can be "very painful and leave the bitten area of skin red and raised".

