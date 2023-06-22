UK thunderstorm warning issued despite forecast for 'Spanish plume' bringing searing weather

The UK is braced for thunder. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Will Taylor

Britain is braced for a return of thunderstorms and has been warned of possible floods.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The country has gone through a week of changing climate, alternating from storms and hot, sunny weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon.

It has been issued for a patch of central England, from Oxford in the south to South Yorkshire.

The affected area includes parts of North West London, Birmingham, Nottingham and Peterborough.

Read more: Brits to bathe in blistering 31C heat as 'Spanish plume' set to arrive in time for weekend

The warning will last from 1pm to 8pm on Thursday.

The Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption in a few places.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"A chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

Central England is facing thunder. Picture: Met Office

"Delays to train services are possible.

"Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes."

It comes amid forecasts of a "Spanish plume" bringing warm weather to Britain.

Spain is readying for temperatures above 40C.

Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said: "A northwest/southeast split is likely to develop for the UK weather in the latter half of this week.

The UK was forecast for a Spanish plume. Picture: Alamy

"Incursions of frontal rain for those in the northwest, and a dry, fine and sunny picture for those in the southeast.

"For the southeast in particular, this will mean a resumption of temperatures into the high 20C for some, possibly even reaching 30C through the weekend.

"It'll be remaining warm elsewhere and, while subdued more in the northwest with more in the way of cloud and rain on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will still remain above average for the time of year in what has been a warm start to summer for many."