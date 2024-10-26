Arise Sir Gareth: Former English boss Southgate 'set to receive knighthood' for eight-year Three Lions spell

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is set to receive a knighthood for his historic run as Three Lions boss, reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is set to receive a knighthood for his historic run as Three Lions boss, reports claim.

Southgate who led England to two Euros finals and a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, has been cleared over a controversial tax scheme which has paved the way for an honour.

After weeks of talks between HMRC and Whitehall, Southgate, 54, has been found to have not broken rules.

He is now set to follow in the footsteps of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey to receive the gongs, according to The Sun on Sunday.

A spokesman for Southgate told the newspaper he was a 'proud Englishman' who had 'always paid his taxes'

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Now he’s cleared the checks, people are talking about him becoming ‘Sir Gareth’.”

The England boss stepped down in July after losing a second consecutive Euros final

Southgate, 54, stepped down as manager in July after steering the Three Lions to two Euro finals and a World Cup semi-final in eight years.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on potential honours recipients.”